Dear Texas Tech,

Happy Thanksgiving! Before we get into all the things we’re thankful for, I’d just like to point out that the Saddle is still ours. And that Saddle was handmade by M.L. Leddy’s in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

M.L. Leddy’s handmade the Saddle in the Fort Worth Stockyards. | KillerFrogs

Okay, now we can pass the rolls.

Speaking of passing the rolls, remember when undefeated TCU hosted Big 12 Thanksgiving? Clint Foster does. Y’all pull up a chair.

Y’all are 10–1, a win away from the Big 12 Championship Game and right on the edge of the College Football Playoff picture. And after the boatloads of money y’all spent on this team, here you are spending Thanksgiving worrying about a 5–6 TCU team. Well, I hope you’re worrying a little. I’d hate for this to come as a surprise.

Now, have we made things easy on ourselves? Ohhhh, absolutely not. Adam Schobel made his first career start against No. 2 Utah after Jaden Craig got hurt. We tied that game in the fourth quarter, and if you looked at the final score without watching, you’d never guess we’d been right there. Then TCU fired Sonny Dykes on Sunday, and now Andy Avalos is taking the team to Lubbock on a short week with bowl eligibility on the line. So if you ask me what to expect Thursday, my honest answer is that I’ll find out right along with y’all. Utah takeaways · TCU report card · Why Mike Buddie made the coaching change

Interim head coach Andy Avalos leads TCU into Thanksgiving night’s Battle for the Saddle in Lubbock. | TCU FOOTBALL

A Few TCU vs. Texas Tech Memories I’m Thankful For

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

There was 12–3 in 2006, a whole football game without a touchdown. We were perfectly happy with it. Then there was 82–27 in 2014, when Trevone Boykin threw seven touchdown passes. I was going to be gracious and leave that one out. Anyway, 82–27.

But 2015 is the one I’ll tell you about every time. We took a KillerFrogs bus to Lubbock and back for that game, and I swear we got all four seasons while we were there. Hot sun, rain, snow, you name it. And after all that, there we were watching fourth-and-goal. Boykin’s pass goes high, Josh Doctson gets a hand on it and somehow Aaron Green gets a foot down in the back of the end zone. Twenty-three seconds left. Frogs win, 55–52. Y’all, I don’t care how long Google Maps says it takes to get from Lubbock to Fort Worth. The ride home felt a whole lot shorter.

SuperFrog and Raider Red square off on the sideline during the Battle for the Saddle. | Tony Beblowski - KillerFrogs

And the last time we played, in 2024, y’all were up 31–14 late in the third quarter. Josh Hoover hit Eric McAlister for an 84-yard touchdown, we won 35–34 and the Saddle stayed in Fort Worth. I bring that up in case anybody was wondering why I opened with the Saddle. I also just like bringing it up.

And About That Texas Tech Tortilla Toss

I think it’s dumb they did away with your tortilla toss. I do. Where else are you going to see a football stadium full of people waiting for kickoff with a tortilla in their pocket? That’s y’all’s thing, and I liked it.

But let’s face it, y’all did this to yourselves. A tortilla is one thing. A water bottle? Come on. It takes a special kind of person to look at one of the funniest traditions in college football and think, “You know what this needs? Something that can actually hurt somebody.” And now everybody has to eat their tortillas like the rest of us.

Anyway, I really do hope y’all have a happy Thanksgiving. I hope the turkey’s good, nobody brings up politics and you get to watch the whole game with people you love.

And if it comes down to one play in the back of the end zone, well, some of us have already taken that bus ride home.

Go Frogs!

The Saddle’s brass plates record rivalry scores, including TCU’s 55–52 win in 2015. | KillerFrogs

The KillerFrogs staff picks are in. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Come talk Battle for the Saddle with us in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum. We’ve been lowering office productivity since 1997, and tonight we might be cutting into Thanksgiving dinner, too.