Dear Texas Tech, TCU Still Has the Saddle
In this story:
Dear Texas Tech,
Happy Thanksgiving! Before we get into all the things we’re thankful for, I’d just like to point out that the Saddle is still ours. And that Saddle was handmade by M.L. Leddy’s in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Okay, now we can pass the rolls.
Speaking of passing the rolls, remember when undefeated TCU hosted Big 12 Thanksgiving? Clint Foster does. Y’all pull up a chair.
Y’all are 10–1, a win away from the Big 12 Championship Game and right on the edge of the College Football Playoff picture. And after the boatloads of money y’all spent on this team, here you are spending Thanksgiving worrying about a 5–6 TCU team. Well, I hope you’re worrying a little. I’d hate for this to come as a surprise.
Now, have we made things easy on ourselves? Ohhhh, absolutely not. Adam Schobel made his first career start against No. 2 Utah after Jaden Craig got hurt. We tied that game in the fourth quarter, and if you looked at the final score without watching, you’d never guess we’d been right there. Then TCU fired Sonny Dykes on Sunday, and now Andy Avalos is taking the team to Lubbock on a short week with bowl eligibility on the line. So if you ask me what to expect Thursday, my honest answer is that I’ll find out right along with y’all. Utah takeaways · TCU report card · Why Mike Buddie made the coaching change
A Few TCU vs. Texas Tech Memories I’m Thankful For
There was 12–3 in 2006, a whole football game without a touchdown. We were perfectly happy with it. Then there was 82–27 in 2014, when Trevone Boykin threw seven touchdown passes. I was going to be gracious and leave that one out. Anyway, 82–27.
But 2015 is the one I’ll tell you about every time. We took a KillerFrogs bus to Lubbock and back for that game, and I swear we got all four seasons while we were there. Hot sun, rain, snow, you name it. And after all that, there we were watching fourth-and-goal. Boykin’s pass goes high, Josh Doctson gets a hand on it and somehow Aaron Green gets a foot down in the back of the end zone. Twenty-three seconds left. Frogs win, 55–52. Y’all, I don’t care how long Google Maps says it takes to get from Lubbock to Fort Worth. The ride home felt a whole lot shorter.
And the last time we played, in 2024, y’all were up 31–14 late in the third quarter. Josh Hoover hit Eric McAlister for an 84-yard touchdown, we won 35–34 and the Saddle stayed in Fort Worth. I bring that up in case anybody was wondering why I opened with the Saddle. I also just like bringing it up.
And About That Texas Tech Tortilla Toss
I think it’s dumb they did away with your tortilla toss. I do. Where else are you going to see a football stadium full of people waiting for kickoff with a tortilla in their pocket? That’s y’all’s thing, and I liked it.
But let’s face it, y’all did this to yourselves. A tortilla is one thing. A water bottle? Come on. It takes a special kind of person to look at one of the funniest traditions in college football and think, “You know what this needs? Something that can actually hurt somebody.” And now everybody has to eat their tortillas like the rest of us.
Anyway, I really do hope y’all have a happy Thanksgiving. I hope the turkey’s good, nobody brings up politics and you get to watch the whole game with people you love.
And if it comes down to one play in the back of the end zone, well, some of us have already taken that bus ride home.
Go Frogs!
The KillerFrogs staff picks are in. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN. Come talk Battle for the Saddle with us in the Scott & Wes Frog Fan Forum. We’ve been lowering office productivity since 1997, and tonight we might be cutting into Thanksgiving dinner, too.
Ryann Zeller is the co-owner and managing partner of KillerFrogs.com and managing editor and publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She secured KillerFrogs’ partnership with Sports Illustrated and led the September 14, 2021, launch of KillerFrogs FanNation, now TCU Horned Frogs On SI. She leads the editorial team’s coverage of TCU athletics, with work spanning football, baseball, basketball and the people and traditions that shape the Horned Frog community. She writes the “Dear Opponent” letters and connects fans through original coverage, The Weekly Croak newsletter and KillerFrogs events. Zeller earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 and master’s degree in 2006 from TCU, where she was a co-ed cheerleader and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She helps carry forward the KillerFrogs community, whose online roots date to 1997. Stay Connected Visit KillerFrogs.com and join the conversation in the KillerFrogs Forum. Follow KillerFrogs on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads and YouTube for TCU coverage, interviews and Horned Frog community updates.