TCU Football: Transfer Portal Update
Editor's Note: This information is updated as of December 22. We will update you as additional portal moves occur.
With only one week left for the transfer portal window, TCU has lost some key players but has also found big-time replacements and even retained a player after entering the portal.
TCU Players Transferring Out
Cameron Cook (RB)
Cam was the first TCU Horned Frog to enter the portal this off-season. He was the team's leading rusher with 460 yards and nine touchdowns.
Dominique Johnson (RB)
Johnson will depart after one season in the program. He was often the RB3 and even dropped to the RB4 when Trent Battle returned. Johnson finished the season with 18 carries for 63 yards.
Shadrach Banks (LB)
Banks totaled two tackles on the season.
Terrence Cooks (LB)
Cooks totaled three tackles on the season.
James Brockermeyer (OL)
After transferring from Alabama, Brockermeyer started all 12 games this season at the Center position and will return to the portal.
Hauss Hejny (QB)
Hejny was the most recent entrance into the portal, and despite being a legacy at TCU, he will be looking for a new home where he can start at QB. Hejny would have had to wait at least one more season to get his shot at starting, with Josh Hoover returning for one more season.
Incoming Transfers
Joseph Manjack IV (WR)
Manjack will be transferring in from Houston, where he started 11 games and was second on the team in receiving yards with 351.
Rasheed Jackson (OL)
Jackson will be transferring in from UIW, where he earned all-conference honors in 2023. He will bring a veteran presence into a very young position group for the Horned Frogs.
Ansel Din-Mbuh (DL)
Ansel is a DFW native who attended Aledo High School and will transfer from Washington State. He finished the 2024 season with six sacks and 24 tackles.
Kylin Jackson (DB)
Jackson is the first of two commits from LSU, and he was a top ten recruit in Louisiana out of high school. Jackson is extremely fast and should be able to make an immediate impact when he gets on campus.
Ka'Morreun Pimpton (TE)
Pimpton is the second commit from LSU and is a DFW native from North Crowley High School. Pimpton has a big frame that will allow him to present mismatch opportunities for the Horned Frogs, and he totaled six receptions for 79 yards last season.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.