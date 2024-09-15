TCU Football: UCF Halftime Update
The score at halftime is currently TCU 21 UCF 7
The TCU Horned Frogs won the toss and chose to defer to the second half so fans would get to see the Horned Frogs' defense on the field to start the game. The Frogs would force a three-and-out and set up in favorable field position after a nice punt return from JP Richardson.
The Horned Frogs' offense would march down the field methodically, finding intermediate gains before Josh Hoover would step up into the pocket and deliver a 14-yard touchdown pass to Eric McAlister to put the Frogs up 7-0 with 9:38 left in the first quarter.
UCF tried to respond and used KJ Jefferson's legs to drive the field. The Horned Frogs' defense held strong and forced a field goal attempt from the Knights. Caleb Fox blocked the attempt, keeping the score at 7-0 with five and a half minutes left in the first quarter.
The Frogs would drive the length of the field again, and Hoover would show off his poise in the pocket, delivering strikes on third downs to keep the chains moving. Hoover would find his favorite target, Savion Williams, who would make a contested catch in double coverage for an 18-yard touchdown. TCU extends their lead to 14-0 with 3:18 to play in the first quarter.
End of the First Quarter TCU 14 UCF 0
The Knights responded, and on the second quarter's first play, KJ Jefferson found RJ Harvey for a 29-yard touchdown, making the score TCU 14 UCF 7 with 14:52 to play in the half.
The Frogs would continue to do what they had done all night and drive the length of the field yet again, and Hoover would find Savion Williams for his second touchdown on a back-shoulder throw that the receiver had to contort his body to make. TCU leads 21-7 with 10:10 to play in the half.
The Frogs and Knights exchanged punts on a few drives, with both teams trying to out-physical each other and exchanging hard hits. UCF took a six-minute drive and tried to make it a two-possession game, but the TCU defense blocked their second kick of the game, and the score remained 21-7 with one second left in the half.
TCU would kneel out the clock and take a 21-7 lead into halftime
TCU
UCF
195
Total Yards
209
170
Pass Yards
64
25
Rush Yards
145
5.7
Yard Per Play
5.4
3-3 (100%)
Red Zone Percentage
0-1 (0%)
12:28
Time of Poss
17:28
0
Turnovers
0
0
Sacks
0
1
Tackles For Loss
1
