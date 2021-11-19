TCU Football vs Kansas: Opponent's Players to Watch

Quarterback Jalon Daniels

Three-star class of 2020 from Lawndale, CA. Sophomore

Two weeks ago before the vaunted Sunflower Showdown for the Governor's Cup, Jalon Daniels was a little-known 3rd string quarterback for the Kansas Jayhawks. Then, Jason Bean got hurt before his replacement Miles Kendreck lasted all of two plays. Enter Jalon Daniels. Daniels finish out the Kansas State game going 13-19 for 105 yards and 1 touchdown.

With Bean still less than 100% a week later in Austin, Daniels would get the start and we all know what happened next.

Daniels, the starting University of Kansas quarterback has a 1.000 winning percentage and a win against the University of Texas. In the game against the Longhorns, Daniels went 21/30 for 202 yards, 3 touchdowns and the game winning 2-point conversion. He added 45 yards with a touchdown on the ground. Having a quick look at his highlights against UT he seems pretty talented, as a quarterback and a dancer.

Running Back Devin Neal

Three-star class of 2021 from Lawrence, KS. Freshman.

The home town kid has truly been a home town hero. Having offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Kansas State, Neal chose to forgo those football programs to stay home and become a Lawrence Local Legend. The true freshman currently sits tied with Zach Evans for 8th most rushing yards in the Big 12 with 648. Those 648 yards came on 144 carries, a 4.5 yard average with a long of 62 yards with 7 touchdowns. In the victory over the University of Texas in Austin last week, Neal had 24 carries for 143 yards, a 6.0 yard average with 3 touchdowns, adding 2 catches for 26 yards and a touchdown through the air. His performance earned him Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week as well as 247 Freshman of the Week. He is the highest rated recruit in University of Kansas history according to 247.

Safety Kenny Logan, Jr.

Three-star class of 2019 from Saint Augustine, FL. Junior

Stop the presses! Hold the phone! Sound the alarm! Kenny Logan, Jr. chose to play football at the University of Kansas over the University of Alabama! Reality as we once knew it has ceased to exist, and we have now entered a terrifying new world where the University of Kansas is no longer an automatic win.

Among Big 12 players, Logan currently only trails All-Conference defenders OSU's Malcolm Rodriguez and WVU's Josh Chandler-Semedo in tackles with 81. He is currently 8th in the nation with 60 solo tackles and has 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception and 5 passes defended. He was 2020 All-Big 12 honorable mention as a kick returner.

Frog fans might remember from last year that he and Emari Demercado are good friends.

Logan recorded 11 tackles in the win against the University of Texas last week and should etch his name in the Big 12 record books at the end of the season as an All-Conference safety.

Honorable Mention

Wide Receiver Kwamie Lassiter II

Unranked class of 2016 from Chandler, AR. Super-Senior

Currently 10th in the Big 12 in receiving yards with 507 on 44 receptions, an 11.5 yard average with a long of 61 and 2 touchdowns. Had 8 catches for 68 yards and 1 touchdown in the win against Texas.

Safety O.J. Burroughs

Three-star class of 2021 from Savannah, GA. Freshman

Chose Kansas over Georgia Tech and Tennessee. Had 4 tackles and 1 interception in the win against Texas.

Cornerback JaCobee Bryant

Three-star class of 2020 from Evergreen, AL. Freshman

Chose Kansas over Ole Miss, Nebraska, Houston, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. Had 4 tackles and 1 interception in the victory over Texas.

Defensive End Kyron Johnson

Three-star class of 2017 from Arlington, TX. Super-Senior

2020 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention at Linebacker. Currently has the 6th most sacks in the Big 12 with 5.5.

