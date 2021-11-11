Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    TCU Football vs Oklahoma State: Opponent's Players to Watch
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Jaylen Warren, Malcolm Rodriguez, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Breece Hall, Abram Smith, B.J. Foster, JT Woods

    Oklahoma State is loaded with All-Conference players.
    Author:

    © Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez

    Three-star class of 2017 from Wagoner, OK. Graduate Student

    In high school, Rodriguez made a name for himself as a quarterback and wrestler, winning multiple Oklahoma state titles doing both. Now, five years later, he is the leading tackler in the Big 12 conference playing linebacker for Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy had this to say of Rodriguez back in 2018.

    Rodriguez currently leads the Big 12 with 86 tackles, and has two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered. While he doesn't have any sacks so far in 2021, he had three last season and is capable of putting pressure on the quarterback.

    Running Back Jaylen Warren

    Three-star class of 2017 Utah State transfer from Salt Lake City, UT. Redshirt Senior 

    Warren went the JUCO route, spending two years at Snow College before transferring to Utah State and ultimately ending up at Oklahoma State for his senior year. It has worked out well for Warren as he is currently the Big 12's fourth leading rusher behind Breece Hall, Bijan Robinson and Abram Smith. Warren currently has 928 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 ypc and seven touchdowns. He has 15 catches for 157 yards in the pass game, and his performance this season is giving him a chance to make an NFL roster.

    Defensive End Collin Oliver

    Three-star class of 2021 from Edmond, OK. Freshman

    The freshman from Oklahoma chose Oklahoma State over Georgia and Oregon, and is having an exceptional freshman campaign. He made his first start in Week 5 in a win against Baylor, making six tackles, three for a loss, with two sacks, earning him 247 Sports National True Freshman of the Week Award.

    On the year, Oliver has 20 tackles and 5.5 sacks, currently the 5th most sacks in the Big 12.

    Read More

    Coach Gundy, what is your take on Collin Oliver?

    Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel

    Three-star class of 2018 from College Station, TX. Senior

    Harvell-Peel has been a key player for Oklahoma State for years. Just look at his career statistics while at OSU.

    Kolby Harvell-Peel career statistics at Oklahoma State

    YearTacklesSacksFFFRIntPD

    2021

    49

    0

    0

    0

    3

    1

    2020

    44

    1

    0

    0

    2

    4

    2019

    71

    1

    2

    2

    5

    13

    2018

    52

    1

    0

    0

    0

    4

    Big 12 coaches voted Harvell-Peel to 2020's 2nd Team All-Big 12 and 2019's 1st Team All-Big 12 teams. In 2019 he also won Oklahoma State's Bob Fenimore Award for team MVP. 

    Harvell-Peel is currently tied with B.J. Foster (UT) and J.T. Woods(Baylor) for the Big 12 lead in interceptions with three.

