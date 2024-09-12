Killer Frogs

TCU Football: Week 3 Depth Chart

UCF comes into town in less than 48 hours. Here's who's healthy and who's not for the Frogs best matchup yet.

Carson Wersal

The TCU defense swarms the Long Island ballcarrier late in the game.
The TCU defense swarms the Long Island ballcarrier late in the game. / TB@Killerfrogs.com
TCU Football is 2-0 for the 14th time in the past 22 seasons. While the competition hasn't been out of this world, it still feels better going into conference play undefeated. Here's this week's depth chart for Saturday's game against UCF.

TCU Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals

RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer

WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #11 Jojo Earle, #87 Blake Nowell

WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma

WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #6 Dylan Wright, #14 Jordyn Bailey

TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway

LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes

LG: #51 Coltin Deery, #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho

C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers

RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett

RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey

TCU Defensive Depth Chart

NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren

DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson

EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston

EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks

MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr

WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.

NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan

BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden

FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester

BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox

FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee

TCU Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland

H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw

LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik

KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman

P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech

KR: #14 Jordyn Bailey

Reserves

INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #1 Hauss Hejny, #13 Major Everhart

QUESTIONABLE: #29 Cam Smith, #6 Dylan Wright, #97 Paul Oyewale

TCU Depth Chart Notes

The biggest news about this week's depth chart is the supposed return of Paul Oyewale. Coach Dykes said in his weekly press conference that Oyewale had practiced this week and that the coaching staff was optimistic that he would touch the field against UCF. Oyewale has the ability to make the Horned Frogs defense a nightmare to gameplan against.

Not much has changed on the offensive side of the ball. Dylan Wright is questionable for this week which means that Jack Bech will likely get the start at receiver at the Z position. That being said, against a team like UCF be on the lookout for a rotation of guys at each receiver position.

