TCU Football: Week 3 Depth Chart
TCU Football is 2-0 for the 14th time in the past 22 seasons. While the competition hasn't been out of this world, it still feels better going into conference play undefeated. Here's this week's depth chart for Saturday's game against UCF.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #11 Jojo Earle, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #6 Dylan Wright, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery, #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #14 Jordyn Bailey
Reserves
INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #1 Hauss Hejny, #13 Major Everhart
QUESTIONABLE: #29 Cam Smith, #6 Dylan Wright, #97 Paul Oyewale
TCU Depth Chart Notes
The biggest news about this week's depth chart is the supposed return of Paul Oyewale. Coach Dykes said in his weekly press conference that Oyewale had practiced this week and that the coaching staff was optimistic that he would touch the field against UCF. Oyewale has the ability to make the Horned Frogs defense a nightmare to gameplan against.
Not much has changed on the offensive side of the ball. Dylan Wright is questionable for this week which means that Jack Bech will likely get the start at receiver at the Z position. That being said, against a team like UCF be on the lookout for a rotation of guys at each receiver position.
