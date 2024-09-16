TCU Football Week 4 Opponent Preview: SMU Mustangs
The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off of a tough loss late in the game after jumping out to a big lead early against the UCF Knights. Although many Horned Frog fans are in low spirits following this outcome, there is still room for improvement.
That improvement could come during one of this year’s most highly anticipated contests when the Horned Frogs will face the SMU Mustangs.
This will be a road test for the Frogs, who will kick off at 4:00 PM CT on Saturday on The CW Network. The game will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
How TCU Got Here
The Horned Frogs are now 2-1. They kicked off their season with a road win over the Stanford Cardinal. They followed up with a great showing against the Long Island Sharks at home, defeating them by a score of 49-0. In the latest game, they played UCF and were defeated by only one point despite leading by 28-7 at one point.
How SMU Got Here
SMU is entering this game with the same record as TCU (2-1). They were down early in their game but made a comeback win during Week 0 against Nevada then followed up with a 59-7 blowout win over Houston Christian. They took a loss to BYU by a score of 18-15, which was unexpected two weeks ago, and are now fully rested up for the TCU contest.
Players To Watch
The SMU Mustangs will likely go through with another start from Kevin Jennings. However, one would say he isn’t even the best quarterback who gets playing time. Others would say that Preston Stone is a more reliable option. Stone will be one to watch, as he will still get playing time off the bench. TCU will not only have to game plan against one quarterback but two for this game. This will make the defensive focus much more complex.
Talented running back Brashard Smith will be a primary back for SMU. He is currently averaging 7.2 yards per carry, which is excellent at any level.
Key’Shawn Smith is another player to watch for, as the current wideout has 101 yards on six catches so far this year. He brings big play potential and will need to be limited for the TCU Horned Frogs.
