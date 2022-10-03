TCU Football Week 6 Opponent Lookahead: Kansas Jayhawks

Alright everyone, mark off your bingo card if you have Kansas at 5-0 by this time of the season. Looking back, maybe the walk-off win last season wasn't all that bad.

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) travel to face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0) for Week 6 of the college football season. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. CT from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. ESPN's College GameDay will also be in Lawrence this weekend. Let's dive into Kansas' early-season success and what TCU can expect this Saturday.

Kansas Vs. TCU: Series History

TCU has dominated this series historically, holding a 25-9-4 all-time lead over Kansas. Since joining the Big 12 in 2012, TCU is 9-1, with the sole loss coming in 2018 in Lawrence.

This series began in 1942 and became an annual rivalry from 1944-64. The first meeting was won by TCU in Fort Worth and then the series shifted to be played in Kansas City from 1944-1947. The series was played six times with three home-and-home matchups between 1964 and 2012.

Five of Kansas' all-time wins came in the lull between 1964-1997.

Kansas Players To Note

In previous years, this is where we'd include some snarky comment about the talent-devoid roster Kansas typically limps to the barn with, but not this year.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels is not only prolific to the Jayhawks, but he's been playing some of the best football in the entire country this season. Daniels is currently seventh in the nation in his efficiency rating with at 177.5. TCU's Max Duggan leads the nation at 202.2 followed by CJ Stroud of Ohio State. Between Stroud and Daniels are Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Drake Maye (North Carolina), JJ McCarthy (Michigan), and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee). Daniels also leads KU in rushing with over 300 yards and five rushing TDs on the season.

Last season against TCU, Daniels accounted for three TDs and threw for 255 yards in a 31-28 Kansas loss.

Sizing Up The Jayhawks

It's a fallacy to take last year's game and apply it to this year's game; TCU was past the firing of Gary Patterson and bowl in-eligible. The entire team and coaching staff had shifted to offseason mode and slept-walked through that home game. Amon G. Carter Stadium was mostly empty, and TCU nearly got bitten.

This year, Sonny Dykes & Co. will be much more prepared for KU this season. Expect better focus and better effort from this team. However, Kansas is a much better team this year as well.

Coach Lance Leipold is a leading name for the Nebraska coaching vacancy and will continue to be a highly sought-after candidate for any major coaching vacancy upcoming. Expect the Jayhawks to be disciplined and fiery.

Defensively, this team leaves a lot to be desired. They're 116th and 79th. TCU should be able to move the football, but the focus is on limiting Daniels and his explosive play potential. In the win over Oklahoma, TCU held the Sooners to 355 total yards, the second lowest total for OU all season. Even in their loss in Week 4, OU still managed over 550+ yards. The TCU defense also sacked the Oklahoma quarterbacks four times, so that Kansas offensive line must protect Daniels if he's going to be effective.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 5-0 (2-0 in the Big 12)

Coach: Lance Leipold (2nd year, 7-10 career record

Previous Outcome: W, 14-11 vs. Iowa State

Scoring Offense: 38.0 points per game (17th)

Scoring Defense: 27.5 points allowed per game (68th)

Kansas 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 2 Tennessee Tech (FCS) W, 56-10 Sept. 10 at West Virginia W, 55-42 (OT) Sept. 17 at Houston W, 48-30 Sept. 24 Duke W, 35-27 Oct. 1 Iowa State W, 14-11 Oct. 8 TCU Oct. 15 at Oklahoma Oct. 22 at Baylor Oct. 29 BYE Nov. 5 Oklahoma State Nov. 12 at Texas Tech Nov. 19 Texas Nov. 26 at Kansas State

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 8, 11:00 a.m. CT Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV: FS1

