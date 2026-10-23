How to Watch TCU vs West Virginia With Kickoff Time and TV Details

West Virginia football travels to our beautiful home, Amon G. Carter Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 24, for a big Homecoming matchup. Coming off a much-needed win over Baylor in the Revivalry, TCU is looking to build momentum against the high-scoring Mountaineers, who are searching for another conference win to revive their season.

Which team will get it done Saturday?

This matchup is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. Below are the kickoff time, television coverage, radio information, and game-day details for Saturday’s matchup in Fort Worth.

How to Watch TCU vs West Virginia Football

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at TCU Horned Frogs

Records: West Virginia 4-3, 1-3 Big 12; TCU 3-3, 1-2 Big 12

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT / noon ET

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app or WatchESPN with access to ESPN2 through a participating provider or eligible subscription

TCU Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

Spanish-Language Radio: KAMV-FM 107.1-2 and KLNO-FM 94.1-2

TCU Audio Streaming: The Varsity Network app

For more on the matchup, read our West Virginia scouting report featuring Cam Cook and Michael Hawkins Jr. .

Can TCU Build on Its Baylor Win?

TCU offensive line, TCU - Baylor, 2026 in Waco | Tony Beblowski | KillerFrogs.com

Last week, both programs picked up wins they needed to keep moving forward in the Big 12. TCU traveled to Waco and grabbed a 17-6 victory, with its defense delivering another performance worthy of national attention. Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway and the Bears never found the end zone.

That TCU defense will have to be the equalizer again if the Frogs want to walk away with a win. Last week, Koron Hayward stepped up with three sacks. Another strong performance from the unit as a whole will be necessary to slow West Virginia’s attack.

For a closer look at that performance, read our TCU position grades from the Baylor win .

For West Virginia, the name of the game is getting its playmakers into space and scoring a ton of points. Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. leads the offense at quarterback and is coming off a big performance against Cincinnati.

Cam Cook is also helping lead this team. TCU fans may remember that name, as he played for the Frogs in 2023 and 2024. He has continued producing this season after an outstanding year at Jacksonville State.

It’ll be an opposite-sides-of-the-ball type of game. TCU has struggled to score consistently, although Jaden Craig and the passing game looked better last week. Our breakdown of Craig’s performance and TCU’s offensive game plan against Baylor explains what changed in Waco.

West Virginia, meanwhile, has struggled to slow teams down. Over its last three games, the Mountaineers have allowed a combined 139 points to Iowa State, Arizona, and Cincinnati.

Which strong unit wins? Does TCU’s defense get the best of West Virginia’s explosive offense, or can the Mountaineers find the big plays they need in Fort Worth?

TCU and West Virginia Player Availability

Several important TCU players remained questionable on the Oct. 22 availability report, including running back Jeremy Payne, edge rusher Zach Chapman, tight end Kari Ashley, and kicker Kyle Lemmermann. Running back Landon Walker was listed as out.

Let’s start with Payne, who has been productive when he gets blocking. Overall, though, the run game has not been up to standard, and that has been a consistent reason the TCU offense hasn’t gotten going. Having Payne available would be a big boost, especially with Walker out.

Chapman has dealt with availability issues this season, and having him on the field would help against Hawkins. TCU needs as many of its playmakers as possible pursuing the quarterback and keeping West Virginia’s offense in check.

Ashley would also give the offense another needed receiving option Saturday. Without him, the Mountaineers could devote more attention to Jordan Dwyer and make life tougher for Craig.

For West Virginia, cornerback Nick Taylor, edge rusher Harper Holloman, and wide receiver John Neider were listed as probable on the Oct. 22 report.

Availability can change before kickoff, so check the latest report for updates.

Homecoming in Fort Worth

The football is only part of the fun this weekend. For a proper KillerFrogs welcome to our visitors, read Dear West Virginia Bring Your Appetite and Leave Our Couches Alone .

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