TCU Football Report Card After Homecoming Loss to West Virginia

The Horned Frogs needed to build momentum. Instead, they suffered another frustrating loss, falling 24-20 to the West Virginia Mountaineers before making a change on the coaching staff.

The Horned Frog defense had its moments, particularly against the pass, but struggled to contain West Virginia’s ground game. The offense also showed flashes before another turnover ended its final opportunity to win. The clutch factor was not there, and that continues to show.

Many Frog fans expected TCU to build on its win over Baylor. Instead, the Frogs returned to the same mistakes that have plagued them all season, as we examined in our immediate takeaways from the Homecoming loss.

The hard part to swallow is that I truly believe this team is talented. I just feel like the culture and coaching have fallen short. However, the Frogs still have a window to salvage the season and become bowl-eligible. The road just will not be an easy one.

And I am still standing by my prediction that the Frogs will upset Texas Tech in Lubbock to close the regular season.

Let’s get to the grades.

TCU Offense Grades Against West Virginia

Quarterback: B-

I know people are not going to like my rating here, but I feel like Jaden Craig actually looked better in this game. He used his legs quite a bit and seemed more comfortable in the pocket.

While he threw an interception and lost a fumble on the final possession, the senior quarterback also put up numbers. Craig threw for 372 yards and a touchdown and added another score with his legs.

Finishing drives remains an issue, but he has been able to move the ball down the field.

Jaden Craig using his legs against West Virginia | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

Running Backs: C

I do not know whether it is the line, the depleted backfield or the rushing scheme, but this unit has been underwhelming. Playing without Jeremy Payne certainly did not help.

I was hopeful heading into the season, and the production has not met those expectations. Jon Denman looked decent, but he had to fight for every yard. He finished with 15 carries for 58 yards.

Wide Receivers: A-

This was one of the Frogs’ better all-around receiving performances. They got the ball to several different receivers, and the production did not come from just one guy.

However, Jordan Dwyer continues to be that guy, and it is frustrating to see performances like his come in a loss. He finished with 10 receptions for 113 yards and was difficult to contain.

Jacobe Hayes also delivered a strong performance, catching four passes for 62 yards. This was a good showing from the group, despite a few missed opportunities.

Tight Ends: A+

It was another stellar performance from arguably the best position group on the team.

Kari Ashley did what Kari Ashley does, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards and averaging 19.7 yards per catch. In my view, he continues to make a case as the best tight end in the Big 12 and one of the best in the nation.

Ka’Morreun Pimpton also continued to provide an end-zone threat, making an impressive touchdown catch.

Offensive Line: D

This group has not been able to put it together this year, and the protection issues continue to hurt the offense.

Craig was sacked three times and pressured on other plays, forcing him to make decisions quickly. On the final possession, another sack resulted in the fumble that ended TCU’s comeback opportunity.

TCU has now allowed 20 sacks through seven games. That is simply not good enough.

Overall Offense Grade: C+

There were plenty of good moments that could have helped the Frogs win. There were also ample opportunities they failed to capitalize on.

I see flashes of greatness and get excited, only to be disappointed the next minute. Moving the ball is one thing. Turning those drives into enough points to win is another.

Some changes need to produce results quickly, or these could be difficult weeks for the Horned Frogs offensively.

TCU Defense Grades Against West Virginia

Defensive Line: C

West Virginia finished with 186 rushing yards, and Michael Hawkins Jr. broke free for damaging runs.

This group had problems containing the Mountaineers’ rushing attack, and those breakdowns hurt the Frogs. TCU limited the passing game, but West Virginia found enough production on the ground to win.

Linebackers: B

Hudson Hooper continues to impress, finishing with nine tackles against West Virginia.

This group seemed to be flying around and helped keep the game close. There were still issues containing the run, but Hooper’s activity stood out.

Secondary: B+

Jamel Johnson led the team with 11 tackles, and the Frogs held the Mountaineers to just 79 passing yards.

Kylin Jackson also came up with an important interception that helped slow West Virginia down.

I did not give this group an A because costly defensive mistakes and penalties still helped extend opportunities for the Mountaineers. The pass defense was a bright spot, but the defense as a whole needed a cleaner performance.

Overall Defense Grade: B-

This group remains a bright spot for the program, and I think Andy Avalos and his staff have done a tremendous job overall.

That does not mean Saturday was perfect. West Virginia had too much success running the ball, and the Frogs did not get the stop they needed on the touchdown drive that put the Mountaineers ahead for good.

Still, I am frustrated that this level of defensive talent is not translating into more wins. I hope this group gets the credit it deserves. If the Frogs make further coaching changes, I would like to see Avalos remain part of the program.

Jamel Johnson doin' what he does best 🙌 https://t.co/uhFWkQe8H9 pic.twitter.com/NI1JQfCYPu — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 24, 2026

TCU Special Teams Grades Against Baylor

Kicking: B-

Nate McCashland had a mixed afternoon, making two of his three field-goal attempts and both extra points.

He connected from 39 and 37 yards but missed from 43. Those points mattered in a game decided by four.

Punting: A

John Hoyet Chance punted just once, which reflects how often the Frogs were able to move the ball.

His 30-yard punt was not his longest, but it pinned West Virginia inside its own 20. With only one opportunity, he handled the field-position assignment.

Returners: C+

The Frogs had two returns: a 7-yard punt return from Ed Small and a 15-yard kickoff return from Ace Theus.

Neither produced a major spark. There simply was not much impact from the return game.

Overall Special Teams Grade: B

Special teams largely handled their assignments, but the missed field goal hurt. The Frogs also did not get a momentum-changing play from this unit.

Coaching Grade: C+

I cannot give enough praise to Andy Avalos and his defensive staff, which is why this grade is not lower.

However, I think the offense has taken a step back from what we saw under Kendal Briles. Gordon Sammis’ scheme has been underwhelming. I am not placing all the blame on him, particularly with personnel changes and availability issues, but the play-calling has been questionable at times, and this offense has not found a consistent rhythm.

From the outside, I also feel like the team is missing energy and an identity. That is something I expect Sonny Dykes to address, especially as frustration grows among the fan base.

Something needs to change. I am not generally a fan of firing coaches, but the results demand answers.

The Frogs made their first in-season staff change by parting ways with offensive line coach A.J. Ricker. Is that enough? I am not so sure, but we will see.

And maybe there is a future role for Max Duggan around this program. He was the definition of heart and competitive spirit.

TCU’s Overall Grade Against Baylor: C-

I love my Frogs, but this team keeps leaving me feeling like something is missing.

There is enough talent to compete. The problem is turning that talent into consistent execution and wins.

Personally, I still question the decision to move on from Kaz Kazadi. I always felt he brought drive and accountability to the program. That is my perspective, but whatever the solution is now, the Frogs need someone who can light a fire under this team.

Mediocrity is not cutting it, especially for a program that reached the national championship game just a few years ago.

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