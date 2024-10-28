TCU Football: What Did We Learn Against Texas Tech?
The Frogs needed a second-half comeback to win this one and return the saddle to Fort Worth after struggling in the first half. Breaking down what fans can take away from this game that won't appear in the stat sheet.
The Good
9-3 is still on the table
Despite the team's struggles before their bye week, the Frogs are now 2-0 post-bye week and are a win away this week from becoming bowl-eligible, which they failed to do last season. The wins haven't been pretty; however, they need a double-digit comeback against Texas Tech and were fighting off Utah in a game where the offense had their worst performance of the season. Despite all that, TCU is only one win away from a bowl game, and if they win out, they can finish with a record of 9-3, which would have seemed impossible before the bye week. However, due to this, let's move on to the bad section....
The Bad
The losses to Houston and UCF becomes worse every week
This one is obvious but still deserves to be addressed. To remind you, TCU was leading by four possessions against the Knights before crumbling and losing. They lost to a Houston team that had failed to score a touchdown in two games. Had TCU won those two games, they would be in the driver's seat for Arlington and undefeated in Big 12 play. Both of them were horribly executed games, and while the results can not be changed, those games will have Horned Frog fans questioning "what could have been" for the rest of the season.
The offense is still struggling
If it wasn't for Savion Williams and his ability to be everything the offense needs, this could be a completely different team. We saw the formation in which Williams ran the wildcat, and this past weekend against the Red Raiders, we saw him featured as the running back as well. Outside of Williams and the occasional big play from Eric Mcalister, the offense often seems stagnant. We have seen a drop off in production from Jack Bech, JPR has barely been utilized as much as he should, and Drake Dabney has not been much of a threat this season. I'm unsure what needs to be changed to get them back on track, but leaving it up to a defense that has had its struggles this season does not seem like the best idea.
Regardless, TCU is 5-3, and if they win, they could still potentially make some noise for a spot in the conference championship, though they are only favored in two of the remaining four games. The end of the season is approaching, and we are still waiting for a complete game from the Frogs, but they are close to it, and it could be happening too soon. Unfortunately, it's just too late as well.
Either way, a win is a win and should be celebrated as such, but time to move onto this week's opponent.
Welcome to Baylor Hate Week.
