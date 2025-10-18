TCU Frogs Weather The Storm Through The First Half Against Baylor
One of college football's most underrated rivalries, between the Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears, is taking place in Fort Worth, with the Horned Frogs looking to defend their home field and avenge their last-second loss to the Bears last season.
It was a muggy, rainy game where both teams struggled on offense to start, but eventually found a way to turn things around. They would lean on their running game and their offensive line in the first half of the contest.
For the Frogs they would take a 21-10 lead into half time and will receive the ball first in the second half.
First Quarter
The Frogs won the coin toss and opted to defer to the second half, so the Frogs' defense would be the first on the field, against Sawyer Robertson and the Bears' offense. Uncharacteristically, Robertson would have two errant throws on the drive, leading to a three-and-out for the Horned Frogs.
The offense would take over for the first time, but an overthrow by Hoover and a dropped ball from Eric McAlister on what could have been a touchdown would force them to punt. The Frogs' defense would continue their stout play and once again force the Bears to punt.
The Frogs' second possession would be no better, as they once again failed to establish a rhythm and would be forced to punt. In the third series, Robertson would wake up for the Bears and find a 41-yard gain that would set up the Bears for their first score of the game, taking a 7-0 lead.
End of the First Quarter: Baylor 7, TCU 0
Second Quarter
The Horned Frogs would respond on offense, leaning on the back of Kevorian Barnes to put them down the field, averaging over five-yards a carry on that drive. They would benefit from a late hit penalty that would put them in the red zone, and a great play call from Kendall Briles on a play-action would result in a touchdown pass to DJ Rogers to tie the game at 7-7.
The Frogs' defense would continue their excellent game and play stout defense against the run. While the Bears would find success in the passing game, Robertson would uncharacteristically miss open receivers and would struggle to help themselves out. The Frogs would take back over with 9:04 on the clock.
Despite being handed excellent field position after the Bears turned the ball over on fourth down, the Frogs would be unable to convert anything, held back by a holding call that would have been a first down and put the Frogs in the red zone. They would punt the ball away with 6:49 left in the half.
The Frogs would catch a big break after Robertson tried to pitch it and would fumble, Paul Oyewale would reover, setting the Frogs up in the red zone. They would need just two plays before Barnes would force his way into the end zone to take. a 14-7 lead with 6:10 left in the half.
The Bears would try to tie the game, but once again the Frogs defense would stand tall and hold the Bears to a field goa, giving the Frogs a chance to score again with less than two-minutes on the clock and all three timeouts.
The Frogs would take their time moving down the field, doing everything they could to make sure they had the last possession of the half, and a dart from Hoover to Dwyer would set up with a first and goal. They would connect again, this time on an out route that would give them another touchdown at halftime.
Halftime Score: TCU 21, Baylor 10
Baylor
TCU
155
Total Yards
231
105
Pass Yards
151
55
Rushing Yards
80
3-24
Penalties
4-45
15:09
Time of Possession
14:51