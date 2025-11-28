Which Cincinnati Football Players To Watch When TCU Plays the Bearcats
The Cincinnati Bearcats have been solid this season, despite losing their last three games, which has put them out of Big 12 playoff contention. They now sit just above the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 standings, with both teams sharing an overall record of 7–4. For both programs, this matchup carries plenty of meaning, and each will be looking to end the season on a high note with a win.
Josh Hoover and the TCU offense have been far better at home, and it’s not even close. Hoover has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 17/3 at home compared to 8/10 on the road. This is great news for the Horned Frogs as they return home for their final regular-season game.
TCU will have a tough matchup ahead of them, but knowing the Horned Frogs play their best football at home should provide some much-needed relief for fans. TCU will be looking to secure a solid bowl game this season and play up to the level they know they can reach.
The Cincinnati Bearcats will be nobody to take lightly. They rank 4th in total offense in the Big 12, 1st in yards per play, and 1st in yards per rushing attempt. However, their defense ranks 12th in total defense, which has hurt them this season. TCU must take advantage of Cincinnati’s defensive mistakes in order to win.
Here are a few players I believe will make a difference in this matchup for the Bearcats.
Cincinnati Football Players to Watch
QB #2 Brendan Sorsby
Brendan Sorsby is a dual-threat quarterback with pro-level arm talent, standing at 6'3", 235 pounds. He takes care of the football and can fit throws into tight windows. Sorsby is a strong decision-maker who can make defenses pay both with his legs and by pushing the ball downfield. He’s at his best when he has time to operate or can escape the pocket. However, when pressured, he can struggle to find his check-downs and may force throws or take short, ineffective runs that stall the offense. TCU must get to him early and set the tone in this game.
Brendan Sorsby's Career Statistics
Passing Yards
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
Rushing Yards
Rushing Touchdowns
2022
8
0
1
27.9
-8
0
2023
1,587
15
5
130.4
286
4
2024
2,813
18
7
136.4
447
9
2025
2,518
24
5
153.4
521
9
RB #3 Tawee Walker
Tawee Walker is a compact, strong, physical, and powerful running back who can do almost everything you ask of him. He’s a between-the-tackles runner who thrives on contact and often gets stronger after the first bump. Good luck stopping him near the goal line; he excels at breaking tackles and bulldozing through defenders. You won’t see him featured much in the passing game, but he’s a back who can handle a heavy workload while remaining efficient on the ground. TCU must slow him down, as they have with most opposing running backs this season.
Tawee Walker's Career Statistics
Carries
Rushing Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
18
62
0
3.4
2023
102
513
7
5.0
2024
190
864
10
4.5
2025
114
661
4
5.8
WR #4 Cyrus Allen
Cyrus Allen is a Swiss Army knife receiver for this team. He can line up both inside and outside and is effective in either role. He’s very quick, runs crisp routes, and despite not being the tallest target, he consistently makes contested catches, giving him real downfield value. He is the biggest receiving threat and primary target for Brendan Sorsby. TCU must be aware of him at all times and keep an eye on where he’s lining up.
Cyrus Allen's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
22
500
4
22.7
2023
46
778
4
16.9
2024
18
269
1
14.9
2025
46
623
11
13.5
LB #11 Jake Golday
Jake Golday, at 6'4" and 240 pounds, serves as Cincinnati’s top defensive weapon. Transferring from Central Arkansas, he has been a dominant force for this program. He excels at disrupting opposing backfields, is quick to the ball, and brings physicality to every tackle. Golday can break blocks and has the closing speed to make plays all over the field. He has earned respect across the Big 12, and TCU must be alert to his presence, as he can pressure Josh Hoover as well. Golday is a force to be reckoned with, and TCU must be aware of him at all times.
Jake Golday's Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Pass Deflections
Forced Fumbles
2021
0
0
0
0
0
2022
0
0
0
0
1
2023
0
0
0
0
1
2024
28
58
1.5
2
2
2025
38
101
3.5
3
1