How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football vs. Georgia (The Biggest One)

TCU becomes National Champions in T-minus 8 hours
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Hello!

SI here, the guy who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU Sports, and that includes football. Supposedly. Anyhow, here is the relevant information regarding The Biggest One, The College Super Bowl, The Naked Natty, The Amateur Daydream And Professional Nightmare, The Alabama Curse, The UnderFrog Ascending, The National Championship:  TCU vs. Georgia:

Kickoff - 6:30 pm, Central Time

TV - ESPN with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Tiffany Blackmon, and Molly McGrath

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your fee trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

And now for the inexplicably obligatory narrative. 

That wasn't too hard, was it? As predicted, here:  read it and weep.  That's right, folks.  We're at the National Championship. 

It only cost us a conglomerate 10,000 cardiac arrests, 2,500+ strokes, a few hundred aneurisms, about thirty cases of newly diagnosed diabetes, a choking incident, a couple fist fights, and, not least, a baker's dozen drug addictions, but here we are.  

We survived, intact. 

And we're at the National Mother-Fugging (blame Mailer, not me) Championship--good story there; when Norman Mailer wrote The Naked And The Dead he could not, at that time, use the f-word, so each instance of the expletive had to be replaced with "fug."  When Dorothy Parker, wit par excellence, responsible for such gems as these:  "a hangover is the wrath of grapes," "what fresh hell is this?" and "you can lead a horticulture but you can't make her think" met him, she said "So you're the great writer who can't spell . . . (you know)." 

I bet she was a Frog. 

Anyhow, please allow me to introduce myself. I'm a man of no wealth but great taste and I'm the guy, to be frank, who predicted we would go 12-0 before the season began.  And now you have proof that I predicted we would be National Champions before it was all over. 

So repeat after me: 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

TCU National Champions 2023. 

And now that I've reached my word requirement I'm going to sign off.  But not before saying that SuperFrog is way cuter than Uga, who is Ugaly.  

Best. 

Go Frogs!

SI 

Oh yeah.  

TCU National Champions 2023. 

