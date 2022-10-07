Skip to main content
© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

How To Watch, Listen, Stream, & Get Live Updates Of TCU Football At Kansas

TCU will be taking on Kansas this Saturday at 11:00 am, featured on ESPN's College GameDay
Hello!  

SI here, the man who knows nothing giving you everything you need to know about TCU athletics.  As anyone reading this is already aware (otherwise, why are you here?) TCU plays Kansas this Saturday in Lawrence.  Here's the relevant information for you to view, listen, or follow the game:  

Kickoff - 11:00 a.m., Central Time

TV - ESPN College GameDay is on ESPN 8 am - 11 am; switch to FS1 at 11 am

Live Stream - fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio - WBAP 820 AM, Sirius XM 81, Sirius XM App 81 with Brian Estridge, John Denton, and Landy Burdine

Spanish Radio - Zona MX 99.1 FM with Miguel Cruz and Elvis Gallegos

Also, follow, in real-time, what the fans are saying about the game on the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum Game Day Thread.

And now the commentary that certain authorities (never mind who) tell me is necessary, but which I suspect is simply a pretext to fill SI's required word count. 

As my friend Carlos says:  "What makes us Americans is we all love a Cinderella story."  And we have, in short, two Cinderellas colliding; TCU, which went 5-7 last year, is now undefeated at 4-0, with a particularly impressive whomping against OU (final score 55-24), and Kansas, evidently the worst football program in the history of the Big 12, now undefeated at 5-0, and a serious contender for the best team in the conference.  

TCU's Max Duggan, himself accomplishing one of the most impressive Cinderella stories in recent college football memory (at the beginning of the season it was by no means clear he would even place as the go-to starter for the Horned Frogs offense), is now the highest-ranked quarterback in the country in pass efficiency, and ranks third in completion percentage.  Meanwhile, Jalon Daniels has led a team out of annual embarrassment that lasted more than ten years, to one of the most successful offenses in the country.  They currently rank 6th in the country in yards per play, at 7.29; their main strength is their run game, which ranks No. 17 at 218.60 per game.  

Nevertheless, demanded by The Barry Lewis to predict the point spread, I have TCU winning 45-0.   

Don’t underestimate TCU’s defense.

So the question is:  who's going to hop into victory's ornate carriage, and who's going to go back home, dejected, carving pumpkins for their wicked stepmother's Halloween party. 

Of course, all Horned Frogs already know the answer.  We get the carriage.  Kansas gets the pumpkin.

And that's my two cents, not worth a penny for your thoughts.  

