How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State Football on Saturday

Game-day guide: Kansas State visits TCU on Saturday, Nov. 14, for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Find the broadcast information, matchup outlook and key availability updates below.

Kansas State will travel to Fort Worth on Saturday to take on TCU. The Horned Frogs have had their issues over the years with the Wildcats, but this one may be different.

For TCU at this point, you’re fighting to get into a bowl game. Not a great one, but a bowl after what we have seen this season would be a feat. The Horned Frogs still have Utah and Texas Tech after this one, which means they need two wins in their final three games to reach the usual six-win threshold for bowl eligibility.

That makes Kansas State feel like a must-win.

TCU returns home after another painful finish, a 29-28 loss at Arizona. Our Arizona report card looks at what worked and what still needs to change.

Our matchup on Saturday with Kansas State will kickoff at 1 p.m. on ESPNU at Amon G. Carter Stadium 🐸 #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/wgf05DPY40 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 8, 2026

For the Wildcats, it’s a similar spot at 4-5, fighting for bowl eligibility. Their outlook is different, though, with a major piece of the offense sidelined. It hasn’t been a particularly successful first season for former Kansas State quarterback and now head coach Collin Klein. Bowl eligibility, with what the Wildcats have gone through this season, would also be a feat.

Predictions from the staff writers on this game were mixed. Give their TCU vs. Kansas State score predictions a read here .

How to Watch Kansas State at TCU Football

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at TCU Horned Frogs

Records: Kansas State 4-5; TCU 4-5

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Kickoff: 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET / noon MT / 11 a.m. PT

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPNU

Announcers: James Westling, play-by-play; Leger Douzable, analyst

Streaming: ESPN Watch or the ESPN app with a subscription that includes ESPNU

Tickets: TCU Athletics

Game information: Official TCU game center

Kansas State’s official game preview confirms the kickoff, television assignment and broadcast team.

What to Expect in Fort Worth

As mentioned earlier, both teams are fighting for their postseason lives, with this game carrying different stakes for each coach.

For Sonny Dykes, another loss would only add to the frustration surrounding TCU’s season. For Klein, it’s year one in his first head coaching position, and injuries have made an already difficult season tougher.

Our latest Midnite Madness column takes a closer look at the uncertainty surrounding the Horned Frogs.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

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Miami (FL)

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Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Jaden Craig scramble against the Arizona Wildcats, November 6, 2026 | Tony Beblowski, KillerFrogs.com

For TCU, it’s much of the same. The defense needs to do its job, and the offense needs to give it enough help to finish the game.

The Horned Frogs won’t have to face starting quarterback Avery Johnson, who has helped Kansas State give TCU plenty of trouble. Across his two appearances against the Horned Frogs, Johnson totaled 288 passing yards and four passing touchdowns, along with 102 rushing yards on 29 carries.

His absence changes the matchup considerably. TCU opened as a 9.5-point favorite, although the spread can move before kickoff.

Still, the recent history should get everyone’s attention. Kansas State has won four of the teams’ last five meetings, outscoring TCU 172-109. One of those victories came in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Game during the Horned Frogs’ run to the national championship game.

This team has been a thorn in the side of TCU fans. Even with Johnson out, the Frogs haven’t earned the luxury of taking anyone lightly.

The Injury Report

Wednesday’s initial availability report confirmed the biggest news for Kansas State: Avery Johnson was listed as out. Backup quarterback Jacob Knuth was also out, leaving Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff as the options behind center.

Johnson is a major part of what makes this offense move. His absence affects both the passing and rushing game, and TCU knows how much a quarterback’s legs can open things up through the air.

For the Horned Frogs, return man and wide receiver Ace Theus and backup running back Jon Denman were among those listed as out.

The running back room could get a major reinforcement, however. Jeremy Payne was not listed on Wednesday’s report, putting him on track to return after missing the past three games. That is encouraging, though his absence from the report does not guarantee how much he will play.

If the offensive line can give him room, Payne’s return would be a welcome boost.

These updates reflect the initial Wednesday report, as detailed in the TCU availability coverage . Availability can change before kickoff.

Expect these teams to battle it out as both try to keep their bowl hopes alive. Should be an interesting game with interesting stakes.

Stay Connected

Stay connected with TCU On SI and KillerFrogs.com for the latest Horned Frogs news, game previews and postgame coverage. Join the conversation with fellow TCU fans on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum as the Frogs head into the final stretch of the season.