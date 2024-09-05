TCU Needs to Fix Fumble Problem Against Long Island
TCU was able to escape Palo Alto with a win over Stanford in Week 1. The Horned Frogs were able to hold on for a 34-27 victory on the road to start the season 1-0. It is certainly a better start than the team got off to last year when they lost to a 4-8 Colorado team at home in an embarrassing defensive performance.
TCU may have escaped Stanford with a victory, but not everything went smoothly for the Frogs. TCU fumbled the ball three times and lost two of them. The first of those fumbles came when wide receiver JP Richardson dropped the ball after picking up a first down through the air early in the second quarter. The second fumble was at the end of the first half and was even worse.
Quarterback Josh Hoover and running back Cam Cook botched a handoff leading to a fumble and costing TCU a chance at points before halftime. The Horned Frogs trailed 17-10 at halftime when they could have at least kicked a field goal to cut into the lead.
The Frogs were not done fumbling yet. Early in the second half, running back Trey Sanders put the ball on the ground but caught a huge break when it bounced right to wide receiver Jack Bech. That recovery saved what would have been another ugly turnover and could have cost the Frogs the game.
This week against Long Island, TCU faces a much easier task. They are expected to win this game easily, and anything less than a blowout would be viewed as a disappointment. But even in a game like this one, you have to take care of the football. The Frogs cannot afford to create these bad habits so early in the season. Their fumbles nearly cost them at Stanford and could easily cost them a game when the competition steps up later in the year.
Not having any fumbles in this Long Island game would be a good sign that things are improving going forward.
