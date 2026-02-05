TCU Offers 2028 Dual-Threat QB

The TCU Horned Frogs offered class of 2028 Frisco Lone Star quarterback Trey Wright on January 30. It was the latest offer for the dual-threat signal caller who also holds offers in basketball.

“I met with Coach Robbins (Quarterback Coach Brad Robbins) and Coach Dykes (Head Coach Sonny Dykes). I have previously been on two game day visits this past football season, and TCU has a great environment when it comes to football, “ Wright said. “The fans show out, the student section is crazy, and the facilities are super nice. I really connected with all the coaches and the culture that they have built there. It seems to be something special. I am fired up to build stronger relationships with the coaching staff, especially Coach Robbins and Coach Dykes, and get back on campus this spring.”

Wright had a phenomenal 2025 season for the Rangers, who went 15-1 and made it to the Texas Class 5A Division I state championship game before falling to Smithson Valley 28-6. He finished 211/313 for 4,042 yards and 43 touchdowns and added 163 carries for 1,793 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the nation in total yards. Wright was named the unanimous District 5-5A MVP, Dallas Area Newcomer of the Year, and MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.

“Going 15–1 and playing for a state championship is something every kid dreams about when you play high school football, and to do it with this group made it even better. Individually, I felt like I grew a lot, especially as a leader. I got better at reading defenses, making quicker decisions, and stepping up in the pocket. This season was special, but I’m already thinking about how I can help my team come back even better next year.”

The recruiting process has been going well for Wright. Besides TCU, Wright also has offers from North Texas, Sacramento State, UTSA, Cincinnati, Texas State, UTEP, and SMU.

“My recruitment has been a blessing. I’m grateful for every opportunity and every school that has believed in me so far. I’m trying not to rush anything and just take it all in. Focus on building relationships with coaches, learn about each program, and keep developing on the field. I know nothing is guaranteed, so my focus is staying humble, working hard, and letting my play speak for itself.”

The offseason, or lack thereof for Wright, is going well. In addition to his football offseason workouts, he is currently in basketball season for the Rangers, who are 13-15 and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

He also has offers from the University of San Diego and Nevada on the hardwood. “There’s really no off-season for me. During football, I still train for basketball, and during basketball, I still train for football. All year, I train at least twice a week on speed, agility, and mechanics. I’m focusing on getting stronger and faster and taking care of my body. I do a lot of recovery in between all of the training. Playing all 16 games this football season, I prioritized recovery every week, making sure I was ready for the next week.

Basketball is going really well. I’m looking forward to playing with my Drive Nation team for the Nike EYBL summer sessions. We’ll start practices around March, and that will carry through the rest of the summer. Everyone asks me the question of which sport I’ll play in college; that’s only something God knows. I love both football and basketball; I’ve played them both since I was 5 years old. My parents always say, “Eventually, the sport will choose you.” So I’m going 100 percent in both as long as I can, “ Wright said.

Since he is locked in for basketball season, Wright has not been to any Junior Day visits. However, he is planning on making a few visits during the spring. “My parents and I are planning a visit to Clemson in March, and I’ll visit Alabama and North Carolina soon after. I’ve spoken to a lot of other coaches who will be coming out to watch Spring ball as well.“

Even though he is in the class of 2028 and has plenty of time in his recruitment, Wright knows what he will be seeking in the school he ultimately will commit to. “Even though I’m just a sophomore, I already know that relationships will matter most. I’m looking for a coaching staff that believes in developing quarterbacks and has a winning culture. Somewhere I can grow as a player, leader, and person on and off the field.”

After his incredible season and the 2026 class in the books, look for Wright’s recruitment to heat up very soon!

2028 QB Sophomore Varsity Season

⭐️Unanimous 5-5A DISTRICT MVP

⭐️Max Preps ALL-AMERICAN

⭐️Dallas All Area NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

⭐️5800+ Total Yards - MOST IN THE COUNTRY

⭐️4,062 Passing Yards - 19th most in the country & 3rd most in DFW (2nd most in the country among all 2028s)… pic.twitter.com/aNgLH43Q5g — Trey Wright (@itsTreyW3) January 25, 2026

