The clock has yet to strike midnight. I sit here and reflect on this season, each and every week, thinking that this will be my final reflection. I think we all realize that has yet to be the case. As the case is for the average TCU fan reading this story, I have yet to de-board the train as well. The TCU Frogs have continued their astonishing season as one of only two teams left remaining. Behind two interception touchdowns from the defense and 225 yards passing, two touchdowns, from Max Duggan, TCU defeated Michigan, 51-45 to win the Fiesta Bowl.

I was fortunate enough to have the microphone for the first question of the post game presser. My question was for TCU's quarterback Duggan. The very moments following the gut-wrenching loss to Kansas State, saw the Heisman Trophy finalist, in tears.

This prompted me to ask the following, "Max, given the emotion following the loss at the Big 12 Championship Game, how do you feel now".

His response with an enthusiastic chuckle of relief, "I think it stung for everyone involved. I think for our ability to battle back and win this game, to have a shot at playing for a national championship, I think it means a lot to the players, coaching staff, fans, and our university," said Duggan.

Michigan was able to cut the deficit to 41-38, after an 18 yard touchdown run and a successful two point conversion, early in the 4th quarter. However, the following drive, on third down and seven, Max Duggan connected with wide receiver Quentin Johnston, for a 76 yard touchdown strike.

The decision for TCU, with about a minute left in the game, was to punt on 4th down and one. This was a wise decision, considering the Big 12 Championship, was decided by inches. The Frogs defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs, to ice the game.

After a missed field goal by Ohio State, Georgia took the victory, 42-41. The matchup has been set, TCU will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, January 9th, in Los Angeles. The Horned Frogs will play for a national championship. Happy New Year to all, stay safe, and go Frogs.

