TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Baylor
TCU lost a heartbreaker to Baylor on Saturday night, as the Bears hit a game-winning field goal to win 37–34 as time expired. Despite the loss, Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover played one of his best games of the season.
He was able to eliminate turnovers as the offense operated efficiently for most of the game. The first touchdown pass for Hoover of the day came when he found Jordyn Bailey in the back of the endzone. That incredible one-handed catch by Bailey capped off a seven-play, 95-yard drive. Hoover later got in for a quarterback sneak for the second touchdown of the day and gave TCU a 17-13 lead at the half.
Hoover had his most clutch drive of the game when he led the Frogs on an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard strike to Jack Bech that tied the game at 34. Hoover and the offense did their job perfectly at the end of the game; however, they left too much time for Baylor's offense, and the Bears ended up getting in position for the game-winning field goal.
This was one of the season’s best games for Hoover and the offense. They avoided the turnovers that have plagued them all season long and ran an efficient and clean offensive operation. Hoover was 25/34 for 333 yards through the air and had two passing touchdowns to go along with his rushing score. However, the most important stat of the day is that Hoover didn't throw any interceptions, and he did not have any fumbles.
The fact that TCU lost despite Hoover playing such clean football is cruel irony. Nonetheless, the offense should try and build off this performance moving forward this season.
Grade: A
