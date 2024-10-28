TCU QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Texas Tech
TCU football's season continues to turn around following a stunning comeback victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
The Frogs won 35-34 after scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally and beat the Red Raiders. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover finished 21/32 passing for 344 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, he did have two intercetpions and a lost fumble. Despite his mistakes, this was one of Hoover's best performances of the season and it led to a huge win.
Hoover’s first explosive pass play of the day came when he hit running back Savion Williams on a 75-yard touchdown pass that gave the Frogs a 14–3 lead. This was the first of a few splash plays that TCU was able to hit. However, adversity struck soon after that as Hoover was strip-sacked inside TCU’s own five yard line. That fumble set up a Red Raider touchdown off a fake field goal.
Hoover’s first interception came on a great play by C.J. Baskerville. It was more so a fantastic play by the defender than a poor throw by Hoover. His second interception happened on a tipped ball when he rolled out to his right and tried to make a play on a third down. At this point, TCU was down 24–14 and things were not looking very good.
The comeback began with Hoover leading a nine-play 75-yard drive that cut the deficit to 31-21. The Frogs' next drive was even more impressive. They went 75 yards again, this time in just six plays, including a 52-yard bomb to Jack Bech. The drive ended with a back-shoulder touchdown to Bech on a beautiful throw that highlighted the chemistry between Hoover and Bech. The score was now 34-28.
The Frogs’ final touchdown of the day was the most impressive one yet. Hoover lofted a sideline throw to Eric McAlister who took it 84 yards to the endzone and gave TCU the lead at 35-34.
That touchdown put a bow on what was an unbelievable second half for Hoover and the Frogs' offense. This comeback victory puts TCU's record at 5-3 and could be a turning point in the Frogs' season. A huge amount of credit for this victory goes to Hoover, who overcame a rough first half to lead his team to victory.
Grade: B+
