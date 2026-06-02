TCU Horned Frogs are in a critical offseason for the staff. They brought in a new offensive coordinator and quarterback in hopes of finding some consistency on the football field this upcoming 2026 season.

Why This Official Visit Weekend Was Important TCU

Before kickoff gets here, though, the Frogs are all-in on building for the future as well. That quest starts with some of the program's top targets getting on campus for their critical official visit, a significant time in the recruitment period that can often make or break a recruit's decision.

Dykes and his staff hosted some key names over this past weekend. Everything seemingly went well, and recruits had plenty of positive things to say to the TCU Horned Frogs On SI.

Brody Knowles Continues to Keep TCU Near the Top

TCU Recruiting Target Brody Knowles | Brody Knowles (@BrodyKnowles11) on X

One of the top targets in the class, Knowles is one-half of two critical recruits in the receiving room for the Frogs. Receivers coach Malcom Kelly is one of the top recruiters in the country, and Knowles is a big deal for the offense's future.

"Me and Coach Kelly, we have a great relationship, so it was a great weekend spending time with Coach Kelly, Coach Dykes, and whole staff, it's an amazing staff up there." Knowles tells me.

At Southlake Carroll, football fans in the DFW area are already aware of how great he is, and staying close to home plays a big role in his decision.

"I kind of already made a pretty big name here, so you know, just kind of keeping it in the DFW area would be pretty cool," Knowles says about the impact the potential of playing in DFW has on his future. "Just keep growing my image, my name, and all that, and to have friends and family come to the game would be a cool thing."

The Frogs are competing against Illinois, Arkansas, and Colorado for him, and a decision should be made on June 22.

"TCU is definitely up there. I mean those four school are all really giving me a hard push. I've had a great relationship with TCU for about three years now, they're big. They're hitting me up every day and just building the relationship with me really well. "

Caleb Siler Leaves Fort Worth Impressed

TCU recruiting target Caleb Siler | Caleb Siler (@Caleb_Siler) on X

A big offensive line target who is one of the most sought-after recruits in the Lone Star State. He's been on campus a few times already, but with this being the official one, it once again had a positive impact on him.

"I had a great weekend at TCU! I really enjoyed spending more time with the coaches and players - especially Coach Dykes, Coach Sammis and Coach Ricker. It was a great OV!" Siler continues on about what makes the Frogs stand out. "It all stands out - the coaches, the facilities, the players, the campus. It is an incredible program overall!"

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Texas Longhorns are major players in his recruitment, and the Frogs have been in touch with Siler for a while. The Frogs might have made a lot of progress after this weekend.

"This was just my second official visit and each of my top six schools are incredible opportunities. I think it’s too soon to say where I’m leaning! I plan to make a final commitment on June 21st."

Rontrae Carter Sees What Makes TCU Different

TCU recruiting target Rontrae Carter | Rontrae Carter (@rontrae_carter) on X

The Frogs have become well-known because of elite safety play in college football, and Carter could be the next player to fall into that mold. He's a difference maker on the field, and a big priority in the cycle.

"OV went really good! Vibes were out the roof! I felt really welcomed being there!"

The coaching staff has been working hard to land Carter, and his relationships with them are a big part of the Frogs' success so far.

"The conversations are always meaningful and genuine. Every time I talk with one of the coaches, it feels deeper than just a regular conversation. It never feels forced or like they're only talking to me because they have to."

Brice McCurdy Help Recruit for the Future

Brice McCurdy and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes | @brice_mccurdy/ X.com

McCurdy is already committed to the Frogs, and one of the features of having the program's quarterback already locked in, and on his own official visit, gives them an extra recruiter to make a pitch to the other targets on campus.

"It was great being back on campus this weekend. Being around the coaches, players, and other recruits again was great. The energy around the program was great, and the whole experience was really well organized with amazing hospitality."

He's a driving force for the future, on the field with his play, and getting other talented prospects to join him in Fort Worth.

The Frogs will have more visits throughout the summer, but after talking to the recruits on campus and people within the program, Dykes and his staff had a great official visit weekend and might have taken some significant steps to build their 2027 class.

Early Returns Point to a Productive Summer

The first official visit weekend is only the beginning of a crucial summer for TCU recruiting, but the early signs are encouraging. The Horned Frogs hosted several priority targets, reinforced relationships that have been years in the making, and showcased the culture, facilities, and vision of the program. While commitments are still weeks away for many of these prospects, the feedback from Fort Worth suggests that Sonny Dykes and his staff have positioned themselves well heading into decision season. If the momentum from this opening weekend carries through the remainder of June, TCU could be laying the foundation for one of its most important recruiting classes in recent years.