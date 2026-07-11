TCU enters the 2026 season with one of the hardest projected schedules in the Big 12. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes himself said, "We're hoping to get back to 10, 11, 12 wins, playing in the Big 12 Championship and hopefully in the College Football Playoff." However, that goal will not be easy, as there are a ton of tough roadblocks in the Horned Frogs' way.

Why TCU Faces One of the Big 12's Toughest Schedule

TCU will take the season one game at a time, but along the way, it will face one of the conference's toughest schedules, featuring several preseason contenders and some of the nation's best players. The Horned Frogs will go up against Heisman hopefuls, game-changing running backs, star defensive players, and dominant playmakers. Their path is filled with players capable of taking over a game in an instant.

Slowing these stars down won't guarantee wins, but failing to contain them could lead to a quick and ugly loss. Here are the top 10 returning Big 12 players who I think pose the biggest threat to the Horned Frogs' goal of winning a conference title in 2026.

Ranking the 10 Biggest threats on TCU's 2026 Schedule

1. Noah Fifita (QB, Arizona)

This one is a no-brainer to be No. 1 on my list. He is going to be a star this season and make teams pay. He enters the season as one of the most experienced and decorated quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Last season, Fifita threw for 3,204 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions, earning preseason Heisman status heading into 2026. He is also the active career leader in passing touchdowns and Arizona's all-time leader in passing touchdowns. He has solid receivers, which make him a dangerous threat this season.

Fifita will also be a Heisman candidate this season if his team ends up having a productive year. He is a game-changing star, and he is ready to shine this season.

"𝙉𝙤𝙖𝙝 𝙁𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙩𝙖 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡" pic.twitter.com/jR6qjIm1Sv — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 9, 2026

2. Avery Johnson (QB, Kansas State)

Avery Johnson must be high on this list. Johnson tallied 2,385 passing yards, 477 rushing yards, and 31 total touchdowns last season, proving he can beat defenses with both his arm and his legs. No matter how bad a season the Wildcats are having, he always seems to have the Frogs' number. He has yet to lose to TCU, and with his new head coach, Collin Klein, he will become even more disruptive as Klein knows how to help quarterbacks like Johnson develop. TCU will have to work extremely hard because Kansas State will not be a team to take lightly.

A lot of people are sleeping on Avery Johnson and Kansas State 🐱



The wildcats are not only dark horse for the Big 12 Championship…but also for a deep playoff run 👀 pic.twitter.com/6TRqfx9wHx — 229 (@229Sports_) September 4, 2024

3. DJ Lagway (QB, Baylor)

I don't think people have Lagway high enough on their lists. While yes, he had his bad moments at Florida, he was in the SEC playing against top-tier talent. Last season at Florida, he completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, while adding 136 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, showcasing his dual-threat ability and making him so dangerous. I think he has the chance to thrive at Baylor. His fresh start could create a whole new level of potential. TCU should be nervous to play Lagway this fall.

DJ Lagway is transferring to Baylor from Florida. He has excellent athleticism, size, and can throw from a variety of arm angles. He needs to have better decision making after throwing for 14 interceptions in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ZKT01sZkmo — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) July 8, 2026

4. LJ Martin (RB, BYU)

Martin is likely the best running back in the Big 12 and is in the top 10 in the country. Last season, Martin rushed for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the nation's top running backs and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He is extremely talented and set up to have the biggest season of his career. He hasn't necessarily had the best games against the Frogs, but that doesn't mean this won't be the year. He should definitely be on everyone's radar because he is going to break out during conference play and could very well be offensive player of the year once again.

L.J. Martin.



Had a big year last year, and is primed for an even bigger role in this years BYU offense 🔥



(🎥 @BYUCougars ) https://t.co/JgEhdr1TnH pic.twitter.com/DygzUo3KQi — Center Street Media (@CenterStMedia) July 10, 2026

5. Terrance Carter Jr. (TE, Texas Tech)

This one is debatable, but I think Texas Tech's Carter Jr. might be the best TE in the Big 12 this season. I think he will be targeted quite a bit. Last season, he hauled in 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns, emerging as one of the conference's elite tight ends. He is hard to tackle after catching the ball, and he has solid speed for a tight end. He has a lot of weapons around him that will draw attention away from him, leaving him open and making him very dangerous. He is ready to make his mark this season.

HAMMOND TO TERRANCE CARTER JR. FOR THE TD 🔴@TexasTechFB makes it a 10-point game once again @wendys pic.twitter.com/5V7KBij8MR — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 20, 2025

6. Devon Dampier (QB, Utah)

I know a lot of people aren't necessarily high on Dampier, but he could, and I think will, cause fits for teams this season. Dampier tallied 2,490 total yards and 24 total touchdowns along with 835 rushing yards, which led the Big 12 last season. He is showcasing the dual-threat ability that makes him so dangerous. He is extremely dynamic and mobile, making him a threat at any point. Being in a new coaching system could help him break out of his shell and become an even better player. TCU will have to contain him because he could be a game-changer.

7. Brice Pollock (CB, Texas Tech)

Pollock could be higher on this list for me. He has Defensive Player of the Year energy, and I think he is going to break out this season and be a problem in the Big 12.

He is an elite shutdown corner who is electric on the field. Texas Tech's defense is going to be elite this season, just like last season, and they may have even gotten better. TCU will have to be extremely careful around Pollock, as he had seven pass deflections and five interceptions last season.

Texas Tech CB Brice Pollock (#14) blowing up a screen pic.twitter.com/qFvBY3TLzR — Big Hank (@HankKnowsBall) April 14, 2026

8. Tre Spivey (WR, Arizona)

Another player who I feel like is being slept on is Tre Spivey. Last season, Spivey took a jump in production with 23 receptions and 381 receiving yards. He has gotten better each season, and I feel like if his QB, Noah Fifita, is going to have a Heisman-type season, Spivey will have to play a big part in the action as well. I expect big things from Spivey this season.

YOU CAN'T TACKLE TRE SPIVEY @ArizonaFBall takes an instant lead in Boulder ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/j3FJHRlAy8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 1, 2025

9. AJ Holmes (DL, Texas Tech)

Another player who could be Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12. He is a dominant interior lineman and causes havoc for running games. Holmes finished last season with 38 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, making him one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the Big 12. TCU's offense will be based on the rush this season, which makes Holmes a major issue. TCU will have to fight hard to win this battle.

AJ Holmes Jr. (DT) Texas Tech



✅ 37 pressures with 4.5 sacks during the 2025 season

✅ 18.6% win rate on true pass sets

✅ Non-stop motor in pursuit

✅ 88.1 run defense grade in 2025

✅ Ability to stack-and-shed linemen

✅ Maintaining gap discipline pic.twitter.com/pVuZ5z0mmy — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) May 6, 2026

10. Bear Bachmaier (QB, BYU)

Bear Bachmeier was dangerous as a freshman, and as long as the sophomore slump doesn't set in, he could be even better. The true freshman threw for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 147 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, accounting for 26 total touchdowns. He has dangerous weapons around him, and he is set to contend for the Big 12 Championship once again. He and LJ Martin will be the one-two punch for BYU this season, and it will be a scary duo to look at.

I turn 22 today



So I thought it was very fitting to enjoy this 22 yard run by the future Heisman winner @bearb47 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KfyVHxs0PY — Bachmeier_for_heisman (@mvp30_curry) July 9, 2026

Honorable Mentions

Coy Eakin (WR, Texas Tech)

Eakin has been really good ever since he got to Tech, but he is slated for a major year. Last season, he caught 48 passes for 637 yards and six touchdowns, giving him back-to-back seasons with at least 600 receiving yards. He could be one of the top receivers in the Big 12 this season. He really fits well in Tech's spread offense, and I expect him to be one of the top targets for Will Hammond in the Big 12 race.

Coy Eakin highlights are actually filthy.



Can’t wait to see him have his biggest season ever. Wreck Em. pic.twitter.com/rdQNsy6AyT — big ounce (@_bigounce) June 29, 2026

Cam Cook (RB, West Virginia)

The former Horned Frog Cam Cook is back in the Big 12 after leading the entire nation in rushing, racking up 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries at Jacksonville State.

If he continues this upward trajectory, he could compete for the title of the top running back in the Big 12 and become a dangerous weapon. I'm just a bit apprehensive about whether he can translate that success to a Power Four conference. Only time will tell, but Cook could break out once again.

Jacksonville State RB Cam Cook entered the transfer portal



This is a must have this holiday season 🎁

pic.twitter.com/61MlNdo9CS — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 24, 2025

Alonza Barnett III (QB, UCF)

Again, another player who has shone in a lower-tier conference, but if his talent translates to the Big 12, he will be dangerous both with his arm and his legs. Last season, Barnett threw for 2,806 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 589 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

I am a bit worried that he doesn't have enough weapons around him, but if he can make it work, he could be a game-changing type of player.

P4 Alonza Barnett next season is going to be electric ⚡️

pic.twitter.com/HFIrn4hlrD — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 26, 2025

Can TCU Overcome the Big 12's Biggest Stars?

TCU's path back to the Big 12 Championship Game won't be easy. The Horned Frogs will face experienced quarterbacks, explosive running backs, elite defenders, and emerging stars nearly every week. While these are the 10 players who stand out entering the 2026 season, college football always produces new breakout performers.

Which players would make your list? Let us know who you believe will present the biggest challenge to TCU this fall.