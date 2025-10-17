TCU Releases Midweek Injury Report Ahead of Rivalry Game Against Baylor
On Wednesday evening, the TCU Horned Frogs (4-2, 1-2 in Big 12) and Baylor Bears (4-2, 2-1 in Big 12) released their midweek availability report ahead of this weekend's Bluebonnet Battle in Fort Worth.
The Frogs are coming off of a demoralizing 48-21 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan, while the Bears enter the weekend rested after their first bye week of the season.
The Frog faithful got some unwelcomed news as multiple new names have appeared on the availability report. Most notably, Cade Bennett, Coltin Deery, and Ed Small have all been listed as questionable ahead of one of the most important football games in TCU's season.
TCU's Depth Faces Another Tested this Weekend
After it was announced that offensive tackle Ryan Hughes would be out for the season, many expected the Frogs' struggles in the run game to only get worse. While the Kansas State defense doesn't exactly excel at stopping the run, the Wildcats provided TCU with a good opportunity to see how their offensive line would perform without a key piece.
With Quinton Harris and Ben Taylor-Whitfield getting the start at the tackle positions, TCU's new look at offensive line was complete. Against the Wildcats, the Frogs rushed for just 88 total yards on the ground.
Kevorian Barnes led the way in the run game with 81 rushing yards on only 12 carries. Despite averaging nearly seven yards per carry, Barnes's last rushing attempt of the day came with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.
Now, with Coltin Deery and Cade Bennett listed as questionable, head coach Sonny Dykes may need to make a personnel change at offensive line for the second week in a row. If either Deery or Bennett can't go on Saturday, likely candidates to fill in are redshirt sophomore Cooper Powers or redshirt senior Remington Strickland.
The Frogs could also be without one of their most reliable weapons in the passing game this weekend. Against Kansas State, Small had a team-leading six receptions for 101 total receiving yards.
If the true freshman receiver isn't able to suit up on Saturday, wide receivers Eric McAlister and Joseph Manjack could be called on in big spots throughout the game.
McAlister led the way for the Frogs, scoring last week in Manhattan with four receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while Manjack finished the game with only one reception across five total targets. It was an uncharacteristically rough outing for the Houston transfer, who recorded multiple drops for the first time this season.