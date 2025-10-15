Offensive Line Remains a Key to TCU's Success
Throughout Big 12 Conference play, TCU’s offensive line has received a lot of criticism.
The conference opener against Arizona State set a rough tone as the line allowed six sacks and the rushing attack could muster only 10 yards on 25 carries. A win over Colorado eased some concerns as the Horned Frogs posted 94 rushing yards on 35 attempts. The offensive line’s performance was then one of the few bright spots in Saturday’s 41-28 loss at Kansas State.
“I thought both of our tackles played better. I thought our offensive line played better,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said at his weekly press conference. “We were certainly more efficient running the football.”
TCU effectively stopped running the ball midway through the third quarter while trying to mount a comeback, but still racked up 72 rushing yards on 22 carries. Running back Kevorian Barnes averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
If this upward trend continues, it could give TCU’s offense a boost on Saturday against one of the conference’s worst run defenses.
TCU (4-2 overall, 1-2 Big 12) will face Baylor (4-2, 2-1) for the 121st time in a rivalry unofficially known as the “Revivalry” and officially named The Bluebonnet Battle in 2023. The Horned Frogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings and lead the overall series 59-54-7.
Baylor’s defense has surrendered 177 rushing yards per game this year, which ranks 13th in the Big 12. In a season-opening loss against Auburn, Baylor gave up 307 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 52 attempts.
“They're going to be focused on stopping the run because I'm sure they know that there's an emphasis for us to try to continue to run the football and be more efficient running the football,” Dykes said. “And as I said, we took a step in the right direction the other night. It's not anywhere close to where it needs to be, but I think we're headed there.”
When it comes to the passing attack, TCU and Baylor look eerily similar. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson sits atop the conference with 343 passing yards per game, just ahead of TCU quarterback Josh Hoover at 315 yards. Robertson’s 19 touchdowns and four interceptions barely beat out Hoover, too, who has tossed 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.
On defense, the Bears give up 226 passing yards per game while the Horned Frogs average 240 yards.
Running Game to Make the Difference in TCU vs. Baylor Game
This leaves the running game as a place to create separation, putting pressure on both offensive lines. Baylor seemingly holds the advantage there, as running back Bryson Washington has already posted three 100-yard games and averages nearly 93 yards per game. Barnes leads the Horned Frogs with 285 yards despite missing two games due to an injury.
TCU’s offensive line must continue reaching new heights or else history could repeat itself. Last year, Baylor ran for 257 yards in a 37-34 victory while TCU posted 105 yards.
“[Baylor] strung a drive together at the end of the game last year … to me, that was the difference in the game was their ability to run it, our inability to do it, and our inability to get it stopped,” Dykes said. “And, so, that's going to be big for us Saturday.”
Kickoff between TCU and Baylor is set for 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.