TCU Returns Star Wide Receiver for 2026 Season

The TCU Horned Frogs have been active in the transfer portal, as they take aim at retooling their roster for the 2026 season. Their first big move in the cycle was securing former Harvard quarterback Jaden Craig. Now, Craig will have another top target to throw to next season.

On Wednesday, red-shirt junior Jordan Dwyer announced on his X account that he would be returning for the 2026 season. He said in his post, "Let's do it one more time Fort Worth!!" This is a massive return for the Horned Frogs, as Dwyer finished second on the team in receptions (54), receiving yards (730), and receiving touchdowns (7).

Dwyer Had a Fast Start in 2025

Dwyer transferred from Idaho, where he was named to the Second Team All-Big Sky in 2024. He posted 1,192 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns and was an exciting addition for the Frogs. He quickly acclimated in Fort Worth, bursting onto the scene against North Carolina.

Dwyer hauled in nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, and followed that up with 89 yards and a score in the win over Abilene Christian. He then took a step back in production, finishing under 50 yards for the next four games before returning to form against Baylor.

Eric McAlister became Josh Hoover's top target as Dwyer wasn't able to keep up his quick start to the season. He finished the year catching four touchdowns in the last four games, but he did not play in the Alamo Bowl due to injury.

What Does the Wide Receiver Room Look Like Now?

Dwyer's return is significant given that TCU's top wideout from last season, McAlister is entering the NFL Draft. Joseph Manjack graduated, and currently, the only receivers to enter the portal are Jordyn Bailey and Gekyle Baker.

The Frogs got a commitment from South Alabama wide receiver Jeremy Scott on Tuesday. Scott, a red-shirt freshman, finished with 24 catches for 417 yards with four touchdowns in just five games. He brings a lot of speed to Gordon Sammis' offense.

At the moment, Dwyer will step in to become Craig's number one wide receiver. He certainly has all the intangibles to do so, and he should see an increase in production across the board. Returning players such as Ed Small and Terry Shelton could see a bigger role next season.

The Horned Frogs have found solid pieces in the transfer portal thus far, but getting players to return is just as important. In fact, TCU has only had 10 players enter the portal so far, which is quite impressive in this era of college football.

The Frogs are looking to reload coming off three straight wins to end the season. There are numerous new moving parts on the offensive end, but TCU has enough talent to become a Big 12 contender in 2026.

