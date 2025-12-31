TCU's Alamo Bowl Magic Strikes Again with Thrilling Overtime Win

After a month away, the TCU Horned Frogs returned to action on a familiar stage in San Antonio. The Frogs returned to the Alamo Bowl, 10 years after a remarkable 31-point comeback against the Oregon Ducks. Coincidentally, a backup quarterback was leading TCU in Ken Seals, and once again, a second-half comeback was required to pull off a thrilling 30-27 overtime victory over the No. 16 USC Trojans.

After both teams stalled on their opening drives, the Trojans got on the board first with a field goal. At the end of the first quarter, Jayden Maiava's pass was intercepted by Jamel Johnson. The Horned Frogs cashed the turnover into points, as Jon Denman scored a five-yard touchdown to make it 7-3.

The teams traded touchdowns as King Miller punched in a two-yard score for the Trojans, and a Seals touchdown run gave TCU a 14-13 advantage. USC added a field goal with 39 seconds left, but trailed 14-13 at halftime.

TCU's Defense Tightened Up in the Second Half

TCU defenders celebrate an interception against USC in the Alamo Bowl. | X: @TCUFootball

After both offenses found success in the first half, the pace slowed down in the third quarter. Both quarterbacks threw interceptions as Seals threw one on the second play, and Maiava was picked off by Channing Canada in the end zone.

After three consecutive punts, the Trojans finally broke through as wide receiver Jaden Richardson made one of the best catches of the season. His one-handed grab was a remarkable play, and gave USC a 21-14 advantage. The Trojans would eventually grab their largest lead of the night in the fourth quarter at 10.

Led by Kaleb Elarms-Orr, the defense held USC to 22 rushing yards in the third quarter, and held it down in the fourth, keeping their team alive.

Jeremy Payne and Ken Seals Took Over

TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Ken Seals (9) throws the bal in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Desperately needing a response, the TCU offense drove 75 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a Jeremy Payne touchdown run. The defense came through once again, giving Seals the ball back. The Frogs got inside the red zone but had to settle for a field goal by Kyle Lemmermann to send the game into overtime.

The Trojans possessed the ball first in overtime and looked primed to score a touchdown with first and goal at the two. After two stops on the ground, the defense forced an incompletion, and USC had to settle for the 27-24 lead.

On TCU's first play in overtime, Seals lofted the ball down the sideline, and Joseph Manjack appeared to make a terrific catch. However, the call was overturned, and it was second down. Seals took a sack, and it looked like a field goal attempt would be the likely outcome.

Seals threw a pass to Payne in the flat, hoping to make the field goal easier for Lemmermann. Instead, Payne shook off multiple Trojan defenders and miraculously scampered into the end zone for the win. It capped off a tremendous game for the sophomore running back, who finished with 123 total yards and two touchdowns.

Jeremy Payne to the end zone for the WIN! pic.twitter.com/NVgXeK02yV — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2025

Seals threw for 258 yards with two total touchdowns in the victory. It was an inspiring performance for the senior who finally got his opportunity. He made it count and became a Horned Frog legend on Tuesday night. Seals was named the offensive player of the game while Elarms-Orr earned the defensive award.

Head coach Sonny Dykes said it was the honor and privilege of his life to coach this team, according to Seth Dowdle of TCU on SI. Seals said the comeback felt like a movie and that it has been an unbelievable experience and more than anybody could have dreamed of.

What's Next?

The Alamo Bowl victory caps off Dykes' third nine-win season during his tenure in Fort Worth. This win may be his biggest since the 2022 CFP semi-final game against Michigan. This group deserves a lot of praise for their resilience to finish the season strong.

TCU will now head into the offseason with roster holes to fill, but for now, fans should celebrate an inspiring win that will be etched in the TCU history books.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com