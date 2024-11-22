Killer Frogs

TCU vs Arizona Odds, Betting Prediction for College Football Week 13

Fresh off a bye-week, the Horned Frogs have their last home game of the season. They host the Wildcats as 11-point favorites.

JD Andress

Aug 30, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts after a call during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts after a call during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The TCU Horned Frogs are 6-4 on the season and are bowl-eligible after beating Oklahoma State two weeks ago. The Frogs took care of business against the Cowboys and covered the spread (-10) with a final score of 38-13. This week, they take on the Arizona Wildcats for only the third time in program history and settle as -11 favorites.

TCU has an FPI probability of 78.5% to win this game and is 6-4 against the spread after covering against Oklahoma State. The over is 6-4 after a combined 53 points against the Cowboys, falling short of the 68-point total.

TCU vs Arizona Odds: Pick Against The Spread

Arizona qb Noah Fifita
Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) rolls out to pass against the UCF Knights during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Following the same trend as their last opponent, Arizona Wildcat fans find themselves wondering what went wrong this season. The Wildcats were projected to finish top four in the conference and now need to win their last two games to reach bowl eligibility. Part of the reason is their lack of success on offense despite having two of the top talents in the conference in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, and a defense that is allowing nearly 400 yards per game against their opponents.

On the other side of the ball, the Horned Frogs have been fantastic on offense in the second half of the season, scoring over 30 points each of their last three games. They also get some much-needed reinforcement on the defense, with Markis Deal and Cooper McDonald returning this weekend.

With the two points mentioned above now, -11 does feel like a lot of points with the talent available on Arizona's offense. We have yet to see TCU challenged at the secondary level, with most opposing offenses choosing to run the ball against them. However, I believe that the Horned Frog's offense is better across the board than the Wildcats', and even if the game becomes a shootout, TCU should win comfortably.

The pick: TCU -11 or better

TCU vs Arizona Odds: Pick Against The Total

TCU qb Josh Hoover
Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With an identical spread to the Oklahoma State game and the potential of the Arizona offense, you would think the point total would be similar. However, the point total is much lower than expected for this game, with the total set at 58.5.

As I mentioned above, the main reason for that is the lack of consistency in the Arizona offense. The Wildcats' highest point total against an Arizona offense is 27, which they scored in their last game against Houston. The Wildcats only average 17 points per game against conference opponents, and the Vegas implied point total for this game would need 24 points from the Arizona offense to reach the point total.

On the other hand, that would imply that the Horned Frogs need to score 35 points if Arizona reaches their threshold to reach the point total, which is very attainable as they have scored a minimum of 30 points each of their last three games.

This is a tough one to choose, but I believe the TCU offense will do most of the heavy lifting to reach the point total, and there is a higher chance of this being a shootout rather than a defensive slug fest.

The Pick: Over 58.5 points or better

2024 record: 2-0

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Football