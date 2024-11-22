TCU vs Arizona Odds, Betting Prediction for College Football Week 13
The TCU Horned Frogs are 6-4 on the season and are bowl-eligible after beating Oklahoma State two weeks ago. The Frogs took care of business against the Cowboys and covered the spread (-10) with a final score of 38-13. This week, they take on the Arizona Wildcats for only the third time in program history and settle as -11 favorites.
TCU has an FPI probability of 78.5% to win this game and is 6-4 against the spread after covering against Oklahoma State. The over is 6-4 after a combined 53 points against the Cowboys, falling short of the 68-point total.
TCU vs Arizona Odds: Pick Against The Spread
Following the same trend as their last opponent, Arizona Wildcat fans find themselves wondering what went wrong this season. The Wildcats were projected to finish top four in the conference and now need to win their last two games to reach bowl eligibility. Part of the reason is their lack of success on offense despite having two of the top talents in the conference in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, and a defense that is allowing nearly 400 yards per game against their opponents.
On the other side of the ball, the Horned Frogs have been fantastic on offense in the second half of the season, scoring over 30 points each of their last three games. They also get some much-needed reinforcement on the defense, with Markis Deal and Cooper McDonald returning this weekend.
With the two points mentioned above now, -11 does feel like a lot of points with the talent available on Arizona's offense. We have yet to see TCU challenged at the secondary level, with most opposing offenses choosing to run the ball against them. However, I believe that the Horned Frog's offense is better across the board than the Wildcats', and even if the game becomes a shootout, TCU should win comfortably.
The pick: TCU -11 or better
TCU vs Arizona Odds: Pick Against The Total
With an identical spread to the Oklahoma State game and the potential of the Arizona offense, you would think the point total would be similar. However, the point total is much lower than expected for this game, with the total set at 58.5.
As I mentioned above, the main reason for that is the lack of consistency in the Arizona offense. The Wildcats' highest point total against an Arizona offense is 27, which they scored in their last game against Houston. The Wildcats only average 17 points per game against conference opponents, and the Vegas implied point total for this game would need 24 points from the Arizona offense to reach the point total.
On the other hand, that would imply that the Horned Frogs need to score 35 points if Arizona reaches their threshold to reach the point total, which is very attainable as they have scored a minimum of 30 points each of their last three games.
This is a tough one to choose, but I believe the TCU offense will do most of the heavy lifting to reach the point total, and there is a higher chance of this being a shootout rather than a defensive slug fest.
The Pick: Over 58.5 points or better
2024 record: 2-0
