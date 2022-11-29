TCU’s Garrett Riley Announced As Broyles Award Finalist

TCU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley was named a finalist for the Broyles Award on Monday afternoon. The award is given yearly to the best assistant coach in college football. The winner will be announced during a ceremony on Tuesday, December 6, in Little Rock.

Other finalists include Alex Golesh (offensive coordinator/tight ends coach, Tennessee), Jesse Minter (defensive coordinator, Michigan), Todd Monken (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Georgia), and Ryan Walters (defensive coordinator, Illinois).

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 to recognize Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall-of-fame career as head coach at Arkansas.

In his first season at TCU, Riley directs one of the nation's most prolific offensive attacks while also coaching quarterback Max Duggan into the best season of his career.

TCU has the nation’s sixth-most improved offense (+12.6) in points per game, averaging 41.3 per contest. The Horned Frogs rank among the FBS leaders in all major offensive categories and are tied for the national lead with 13 offensive touchdowns of at least 50 yards. TCU is second in the country with 17 plays of 50-plus yards and ten plays of at least 60 yards. The Horned Frogs are also one of only two FBS teams averaging at least 270 yards per game passing, 195 rushing, and at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns.

Duggan is fourth in the nation in passing efficiency with a 171.3 rating and is tied for second among Power 5 quarterbacks, one off the lead, with 16 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards. He has accounted for three or more touchdowns in eight of his 11 starts this season. Duggan’s 34 touchdowns responsible for (29 passing, five rushing) is third in a season at TCU. He leads the Big 12 with 29 touchdown passes while throwing just three interceptions, completing a career-high 66.6 percent of his passes which ranks second in a season at TCU. Duggan has been announced as a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.

