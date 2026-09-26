Three Immediate Thoughts After TCU Struggles in Loss to UCF

After finishing the first three weeks of non-conference, the TCU Horned Frogs are on the road for the first true road game of the season to take on the UCF Knights and kick off Big 12 play.

With plenty of questions surrounding the team as they play Power Four competition for the first time since week zero, the Frogs needed a statement game to display the improvements over the first few weeks.

After dropping their first conference game of the season, 21-13 to the Knights, the Frogs move to 2-2, with the toughest games on their schedule still to come. What were the main takeaways from the struggling week four game?

Discipline Problems Return

TCU Horned Frogs tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton (88) bobbles the ball in front of UCF Knights defensive back Demari Henderson (8) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Frogs lost in week zero to the North Carolina Tar Heels, offensive problems were certainly apparent, but so were discipline concerns. It was a focus all offseason and was on full display early, and while it appeared the Frogs had fixed it in their past two games, it was once again a concern against the Knights.

The Frogs had double-digit penalties for the second time this season. Once again, they came in critical moments, including a 3rd and one, when the Knights were driving in the third quarter, and an offside penalty moved the chains for them.

On the next two plays, that same drive saw the Frogs flagged two more times, setting the Knights up for an easy score to make it 21-13.

Penalties were of a major concern, but they resonated in everything. The Frogs struggled with mental lapses. Ka'Morreun Pimpton had a false start after a first down. Following that, the offense had to call their second timeout of the half to avoid a delay of the game, and then followed up with a holding call, making it 1st and 25.

Too many mistakes, on top of other struggles, made an uphill battle nearly impossible for the team.

Offense Struggles

It looked as if the Frogs were turning a corner on offense over the past two games. Although it was against lesser competition, the Frogs were at least finding success, albeit without complete consistency. However, that was nowhere to be found against the Knights.

Craig missed some throws, the receivers had some drops, and the offensive line struggled in the running game and in pass blocking. Craig threw an interception on a ball that was behind the intended target, and finished the game with no passing touchdowns, while his completion rate finished at

Craig finished with over 300 passing yards, but a lack of consistency continued to plague his stat line. While it wasn't entirely on him, he was brought in to avoid turnovers, but threw two interceptions in the loss.

Ben Taylor-Whitfield struggled at left tackle, and there was a play where Craig was sacked that Cooper Powers (at left guard) slid inside, Taylor-Whitfield slid outside, and no one picked up the defensive tackle slanting that way for an easy sack.

Dwyer's Return

After missing the first three games of the season, Dwyer made his return after battling a lower-body injury. Small had been a key piece of the offense in his absence, and the thought of now combining the two seemed like it would rejuvenate the offense.

While that didn't happen, Dwyer still proved exactly why his return was circled on the calendar for the Frogs as he finished with 5 receptions for 100 yards. He did get a little banged up in the game, but nonetheless, his return was great to see on the outside.

As he continues to knock the rust off after missing the first few weeks, his role in the offense will grow and be a key piece in finding success.

Post-Game Thoughts

The schedule only grows tougher, so winning games now is key. The Frogs can't afford to drop games that should be considered 50/50 or easy wins.

Miscommunication still along the offensive line. The Knights have a stout defensive front, but they made them look a lot better than they should have.

Hudson Hooper is a bright spot on the defense. He's continued to blossom into that role alongside Max Carroll.

Too many little mistakes continue to add up in the worst ways.

The left side of the offensive line had its worst game of the season, and was getting eaten alive on pass protection too many times.

McCashland has been solid on field goals, but Kyle Lemmermann's leg was missed there on the 5-yard attempt.

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