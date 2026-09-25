How to Watch TCU vs. UCF

The Horned Frogs are heading to the Bounce House in Orlando for their second game away from home this season. Here is the TCU vs. UCF kickoff time, TV channel, streaming information, radio coverage, weather forecast and betting line for Saturday’s Big 12 opener.

After a difficult game against North Carolina in Ireland, TCU has recovered with two straight wins. Neither game presented the challenge of a Big 12 road matchup, but both gave the Frogs a chance to build on offense and defense. What has TCU learned from those games that can help it beat UCF?

TCU is looking to build on its 31-7 win over Arkansas State. Jaden Craig appears to be settling in, making throws with anticipation and extending plays with his legs. He will need to continue that progress for the Frogs to succeed in conference play. For a closer look at his performance, read our film review of Craig against Arkansas State.

A 2-1 record looks much better than 0-1 or 1-1, but TCU has yet to earn a marquee win. The Frogs have a chance to open Big 12 play with one against a UCF team expected to play without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III. TCU will also need to establish its running game with Jeremy Payne, something it struggled to do against Arkansas State. Our grades from the Arkansas State win show where the Frogs improved and where questions remain.

UCF has had a similar start, going 2-1 with wins over Bethune-Cookman and Georgia State and a close loss to Pitt. Scott Frost is in his first season back with the Knights. Barnett’s injury presents an early test for his offense, especially with TCU’s defense showing signs of coming together. As our UCF scouting report explains, the Knights remain dangerous on the ground with Keyone Jenkins at quarterback and Duke Watson at running back. www.si.com

The KillerFrogs staff is split on its TCU vs. UCF predictions, which should make for an interesting afternoon at the Bounce House. www.si.com

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig connected Wide Receiver Ed Small with for 5 receptions and 101 yards against Grambling. | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

How to Watch TCU vs. UCF

Who: TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) vs. UCF Knights (2-1)

TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) vs. UCF Knights (2-1) Where: Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Florida

Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Florida When: Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. ET TV and streaming: FS1

FS1 TV announcers: Dan Hellie, play-by-play, and Robert Smith, analyst

Dan Hellie, play-by-play, and Robert Smith, analyst Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM

KZPS 92.5 FM Radio announcers: Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos

Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos Betting line: TCU is a 3-point favorite; the over/under is 48.5

TCU is a 3-point favorite; the over/under is 48.5 Weather: Saturday’s forecast calls for a high near 86 degrees with some cloud coverage

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

What to Know Before Gametime

The first conference-mandated injury report offers a clearer picture of both teams heading into the TCU football Big 12 opener. TCU will be without Perry Cole Jr., who has not played this season, and kicker Kyle Lemmermann, who has struggled to stay on the field. Linebacker Caleb Cortez is doubtful.

TCU offensive linemen Jacob Ahumada (64), Jaheim Buchanon (59) and Gannon Gaubert (69) prepare to take the field against Arkansas State. TCU roster | Tony Beblowski for KillerFrogs.com

There is positive news for the Frogs, too. Sonny Dykes has said multiple times that Jordan Dwyer will make his season debut after missing the first three games with an injury.

Edge rusher Zach Chapman is questionable, with no clear indication yet whether he will play. His return would give TCU’s defensive line a boost after it struggled to generate pressure against Arkansas State. Jon Denman, Jeremy Payne’s backup, is also questionable. Offensive lineman Ryan Hughes is probable, and KillerFrogs’ JD Andress expects him to see some playing time.

For UCF, losing Barnett changes the outlook of the offense. Jenkins has taken over at quarterback, and the Knights will need to adjust if they want to start conference play with a win. TCU enters as only a 3-point favorite, so this could be a close one in the Bounce House. For more on why the result matters to the Frogs, read From the Fort on TCU’s Big 12 opener.

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Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.