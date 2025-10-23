Three Keys to a Frogs Win in Morgantown
The TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) are set for a Saturday night showdown with the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) under the lights of Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. It is the first time since the 2022 season that the Frogs will travel to West Virginia, and there are just 19 players from that team remaining on this season’s roster.
The Frogs have struggled when it comes to conference road affairs, including losses to Arizona State and Kansas State. But Saturday provides a perfect opportunity to turn the tables and get a win against a talented, young Mountaineers program still looking for its first Big 12 victory.
Get Kevorian Barnes Going Early
TCU had one of its most efficient games running the ball last week as Kevorian Barnes had 25 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Since Barnes’ return, he has undoubtedly brought a spark to a rushing attack that severely struggled without him.
While his production increased due to the weather conditions in the game against Baylor, Barnes has a chance to take the top off against a West Virginia defense that is 12th in the conference. The Mountaineers have surrendered 169.3 rushing yards per game this season and 11 rushing touchdowns. With Jeremy Payne listed as doubtful on this week’s injury report, the bulk of the carries will be left to Barnes and Trent Battle.
Protect the Pocket:
The TCU offensive line had perhaps its best performance of the season in last week’s win over the Baylor Bears. Strong and stout up front, TCU won the game in the trenches, providing push on the line to keep the running game efficient and in protecting the pocket to ensure Josh Hoover had time.
The Frogs may be without one of their lineman come Saturday as Cade Bennett has been listed as doubtful on TCU’s initial injury report. While the offensive line has had trouble with moving pieces throughout the season, they have provided crucial protection for Hoover to let it rip in the pocket. Hoover has thrown for 2,124 yards, and his 21 touchdowns have him tied with Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) and Fernanado Mendoza (Indiana) for the national lead. The Texas native is also one of just five passers in the country to average over 300 yards per game.
Limit Cam Vaughn in the Receiving Game:
West Virginia’s most efficient receiver has been none other than Cam Vaughn. The sophomore from Villa Rica, Georgia, leads the Mountaineers with 21 catches for 335 receiving yards. In the Mountaineers’ season opener against Robert Morris, Vaughn hauled in seven catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, but since then, he has been held to three catches or fewer in each contest and has not broken out for more than 62 yards in a game.
As long as the Frogs pressure the Mountaineers’ pocket and do not give up chunk plays down the field to receivers like Vaughn, the defense should find success. But playing in Morgantown is an entirely different challenge. It is another hostile environment that will put the Frogs under pressure to start the game on the front foot and not fall behind the sticks.
Where Can You Watch?
Saturday’s showdown between TCU and West Virginia is scheduled for a 5:00 p.m. CT kickoff from Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.