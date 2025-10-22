What Grade Does Josh Hoover Get After Getting the Win Against Baylor?
In what was a good old-fashioned quarterback showdown between TCU's Josh Hoover and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, it was Hoover and his Horned Frogs that came away on top. Robertson and Hoover entered Saturday morning's matchup as No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in passing yards nationally. Hoover finished with 231 passing yards, three touchdowns, and the win, while Robertson threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns, tied his career-high in single-game interceptions (3), and returned to Waco with a new mark in the loss column.
Depending on how you view quarterback statistics, maybe you believe Robertson got the best of Hoover, throwing for 87 more yards than TCU's Hoover. But Hoover comes out on top in every other category. The Horned Frogs' junior signal-caller tossed one additional touchdown pass and finished with a completion percentage 22 points higher than Robertson.
Hoover's 231 yards through the air is his lowest amount all year, but Saturday's win featured one of the quarterback's most accurate outings. He looked in the direction of his favorite receiver, Eric McAlister, early and often, delivering a strike to McAlister early in the first quarter for 27 yards. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher finished with seven catches and 62 yards.
Idaho transfer Jordan Dwyer had his best game of the season since the team's opening week win over North Carolina, also catching seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. On the Horned Frogs' third scoring drive of the game, Hoover hit Dwyer deep down the left sideline for a pickup of 41 yards, and three plays later, the two connected again for a six-yard touchdown thanks to a perfectly-placed back shoulder pass delivered by Hoover.
TCU's quarterback kept the mistakes at a minimum, improving upon his two-interception game last week in the Frogs' loss to Kansas State. Hoover finished the game interception-less, but he did turn the ball over once, fumbling the ball on a read option. Baylor's defense returned the fumble for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 14 points and sparking a Baylor comeback.
Outside of that blemish, Hoover bounced back well following a difficult outing in Manhattan, Kansas. He looked like his familiar, accurate self again, and that is exactly what TCU needs moving forward.
His numbers may not pop out on the box score like they typically have, but TCU' Hoover led his team to a rivalry win at home, and looked good doing it.
TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover Week Eight Grade:
Grade: A-