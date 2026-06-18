The old is gone and the new has come.

That's an old adage that applies to a lot of things in life, none more so than college football. In a day and age where the transfer portal rips rosters apart quicker than cheese going through a shredder, there are plenty of new faces that make up squads each and every season.

The TCU Horned Frogs are no exception to this rule. Gone are the tentpole players of the last two campaigns. Whether they transferred out or graduated, their services are no longer available to the Horned Frogs' cause. In many ways, it's frustrating that every season brings with it so much uncertainty as it pertains to who is going to be on the team. On the other hand, it gives TCU — a school that's seen mediocre results plague the last several years — an opportunity to build around a new core that's eager to show the Fort Worth community it has what it takes to win at a high level.

So, with Josh Hoover, Eric McAlister, and so many more out the door, who can the Horned Frogs count on to lead their team to victory in 2026?

Jaden Craig is TCU's Answer at Quarterback

TCU got their QB in Jaden Craig 🐸

pic.twitter.com/zMM2b8Cvei — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 5, 2026

The answer starts with Jaden Craig.

Quarterback is the most important position in all of football. That's obviously a cliché that's been echoed throughout time, but it's true. If Craig — a transfer from Harvard who comes to Fort Worth with high expectations following a successful career with the Crimson — is good, TCU has a chance to surprise some people this season. If he's not, things could go sideways in a hurry.

That's obviously a lot of pressure to put on Craig, but that's what the job of a quarterback entails.

If there's anybody who can live up to the expectations, though, it's Craig. He arrives at TCU with impressive credentials, having posted some wildly productive seasons during his time in the Ivy League. During spring practice, he displayed the type of mobility that TCU has been missing from the quarterback position the last several years, though there were some question marks when it came to his arm. Still, there's reason to be optimistic.

Noah McKinney Could Transform TCU's Offensive Line

Sep 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys offensive lineman Noah McKinney (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Protecting Craig is another newcomer with enormous expectations: offensive lineman Noah McKinney.

Let's be honest for a second — offensive linemen rarely receive the love they deserve. Nobody buys a jersey because a guard pancakes somebody into the turf. (Props to those who do.) Fans don't spend hours on YouTube watching highlights of textbook pass protection. The only time linemen seem to get noticed is when something goes wrong.

But people who know the sport are aware of just how important that position group is, therefore making them keenly aware of just how crucial McKinney is to TCU's success in 2026. A transfer from Oklahoma State, McKinney's arrival in Fort Worth is one of the foundational pieces of TCU's offensive retool. His job isn't glamorous, but it's essential. Every throw Craig makes, and every run the Horned Frogs break off, will begin with McKinney and the rest of the offensive line winning their battles in the trenches.

Terry Shelton is Ready for a Breakout Season

A more flashy new piece, though one that's been on the roster already and is poised to break out in a big way this upcoming year, is wide receiver Terry Shelton.

In limited action as a freshman, Shelton made it obvious that he was going to be a wide receiver that TCU fans are going to know and love for quite some time. Sure, he only had one catch against USC in the Alamo Bowl, but man, was it a beautiful one. It was the type of reception that gets fans dreaming of what is possible with a player. Maybe he could be the next Josh Doctson. The next Quentin Johnston. The next Savion Williams or Eric McAlister. All of those things are possible with Shelton, which makes his ascension to key contributor such an exciting one.

Because while TCU doesn't necessarily require Shelton to break out and become an All-American in his first full-time campaign, it does require him to be the best version of himself in 2026. It's clear that whatever that is will be enough to potentially catapult TCU from a good Big 12 team to a great one.

Why TCU's Future Depends on Its New Leaders

Jaden Craig. Noah McKinney. Terry Shelton.

Those are the names to know now.

Those are the names that will echo through the concourses of Amon G. Carter Stadium following Horned Frog victories this fall. When the team succeeds — and fans certainly hope and believe that it will — then it'll be on the backs of the new faces that are here to replace the old.