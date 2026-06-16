Too Good to Ignore, Too Unproven to Trust Where TCU Falls in Big 12 Power Rankings

We are a little over 10 weeks away from TCU football, and as we get closer, more outlets are releasing their power rankings ahead of the 2026 season. Not all outlets have TCU in exactly the same spot, but most have the Horned Frogs in the middle, neither too high nor too low. After back-to-back 9-4 seasons and many moving parts, I don't think it's an unreasonable placement. Let's take a look at the chatter about the Frogs ahead of the season.

Three major outlets rank TCU between 5th and 7th, suggesting national analysts view the Horned Frogs as one of the conference's biggest wild cards.

On3’s has Frogs In The Middle-of-the-Pack Team

Brett McMurphy ranked TCU a little halfway at 7th in his preseason Big 12 power rankings, placing the Horned Frogs firmly in the middle of the pack. While that ranking may not excite most, McMurphy was actually fairly optimistic about TCU's outlook. He labeled TCU a sneaky Big 12 contender, citing a returning offensive line, an experienced defense, and a high-upside transfer quarterback, Jaden Craig. He believes TCU has the pieces to be good and exceed expectations; it’s just a matter of how they all pan out. If they all work out, this team could be a team to watch in the conference race.

CBS Sports Places TCU Near the Top Tier

Shehan Jeyarajah gives the Frogs a pretty favorable 6th-place ranking in his Big 12 power rankings. He states Jaden Craig is a breakout star in the making. He thinks TCU could be a sneaky contender—words we continue to hear. He believes TCU's success will be heavily dependent on how good its rushing attack is in Gordon Sammis' first season as offensive coordinator. depend heavily on how effective Jeyarajah believes that if Jeremy Payne can make an impact, the Frogs will be at the top.

USA Today Is High on the Horned Frogs

The highest ranking I have seen comes from USA Today’s Paul Myerberg, as he has the Frogs in fifth place in the Big 12. He states that TCU is going through some fascinating changes, going from pass-heavy to a more run-centered offense. Myerberg believes the Frogs have the pieces up front and in the backfield to make the transition smooth and get back to more consistent play after three straight uneasy seasons. He thinks if all the new pieces pan out and mix with the veteran talent, this TCU team can be dangerous.

Gordon Sammis Could Be the X-Factor

Sammis is replacing Kendal Briles, who took the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. Briles just could not get the offense consistent, and the Frogs have had three decent but underwhelming seasons with the talent he had. Sammis is one of the most productive rising offensive coordinators, bringing fresh energy. He was responsible for making and improving UConn's offense in just a few seasons. Last season, they ranked 15th nationally in scoring offense (36.9 ppg). They also finished 6th in passing, while averaging 5.06 yards per carry, good for 25th in the country. The Huskies only had two turnovers all season. Also, for the very first time in school history, the Huskies had a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher, and a 1,000-yard receiver. He completely flipped UConn. The question is: can he do it in a more competitive conference, and can he do it in his very first season?

A Favorable Schedule Creates Opportunity

Sonny Dykes and his squad will have the opportunity to shine early, as they will begin the season overseas in Ireland. They will have a really solid chance of going 4-0 heading into their fifth game against a challenging BYU team. This gives them plenty of momentum to take on the Cougars. Their schedule does have a few challenging pieces, but the majority of TCU's schedule is favorable and will give them a solid chance to finish high and compete in the Big 12. The Frogs must start strong. I think their first game against North Carolina in Ireland will set the tone for the rest of the season. They should not take that game lightly, as Bill Belichick has a full year of collegiate coaching under his belt, and teams have been known to underperform in Ireland. If the Frogs start strong, I have high hopes for this season.

Where I Rank TCU Entering 2026

Here’s my power rankings for 2026. Let me hear your thoughts below ⬇️ @Killer_Frogs pic.twitter.com/0PdlZ7yFiy — Nate Cross (@NateCross474783) June 16, 2026

First off, I am no pro at this, so my opinion should be taken with a grain of salt. However, after looking at all the teams, this is how I feel. I feel like TCU could shock some people this season, which is why they land in my top 5. I want to hear your power rankings, so let me hear them. Let’s debate, who do I have too high and who do I have too low? Are the Frogs a sleeper team or are they a bust? I don’t know. The only thing I know for sure is that I am ready for some college football.