Three Offensive Coordinator Targets for TCU Football

Sonny Dykes and TCU Football are now tasked with filling their vacancy at offensive coordinator after Kendal Briles agreed to join the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday.

After three years with Briles on staff, it’s time for a change in Fort Worth, and the Frogs could just bring back a familiar face. Here are the top three targets TCU Football needs to pursue quickly.

Garrett Riley, OC/QB Coach, Clemson:

The offensive mastermind that orchestrated one of the most dynamic TCU offenses in recent years might just come back for more. Garrett Riley has done a fine job with Clemson in the ACC, leading the Tigers to offensive success. Under Riley as offensive coordinator, the Tigers have gone 26-13 (15-9 ACC), including a Gator Bowl win in 2023 and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, where Clemson fell to Texas in the first round.

Apr 6, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson during the fourth quarter offensive coordinator Garrett Riley during the Clemson spring football game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Riley has led a Clemson passing offense to a top-six finish in each of his three years. Despite an underwhelming 4-4 finish in conference play this season, the Tigers posted the fifth-best total offense in the ACC, averaging 402.7 yards per game.

The connection between Dykes and Riley is a special one, as the two worked together at SMU for two seasons prior to moving to TCU. The pair led the Mustangs to back-to-back bowl berths to the Frisco Bowl (2020) and Fenway Bowl (2021), but were unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns. In their two years of overlap in Dallas, the Mustangs went 15-7 (8-7 ACC).

Of course, the pair’s history continues into the tremendous run to a National Championship appearance, where Josh Hoover was just a freshman on the team.

Could Riley return and link up with a grown-up Hoover? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Dana Holgorsen, OC, Nebraska:

Another familiar face to Sonny Dykes, TCU, and the Big 12 is Dana Holgorsen. He has spent 24 years coaching in the Big 12, ranging from head coaching roles with West Virginia and Houston to assistant roles with Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

Holgorsen has spent considerable time with Dykes, coaching alongside him at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2006. Not to mention, he spent the first half of the 2024 season in a consultant/analyst role with the Horned Frogs before taking a job as offensive coordinator for Nebraska.

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen calls a play during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cornhuskers finished 7-5 (4-5 Big 10) this season and are set to face No. 15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Led by sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, Holgorsen’s offense ranked in the middle of the pack with 372.8 yards per game.

What Holgorsen could bring as the Frogs’ next offensive coordinator is experience. From head coaching roles to assistant roles and his 24 years in the conference, he knows the Big 12 through and through, and could be a vital piece to TCU in 2026.

Jordan Davis, OC/WR Coach, North Texas:

After playing a significant role in leading the North Texas Mean Green to the AAC Championship game, Jordan Davis could seek a move that would keep him in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The 33-year-old Arlington native just finished his third season as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at UNT, where the Mean Green went 11-1 overall and 7-2 in conference play. It was a significant stride forward after consecutive losing seasons the two years prior. In fact, North Texas had not finished the year with a winning record of 9-4 since 2018.

UNT had the most prolific offense in college football this season and led the nation, averaging 504.3 total yards per game. Led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker, the Mean Green threw for an average of 323.2 yards per game. That was second in the nation to Florida Atlantic.

While never being at the program at the same time, Dykes and Davis both have ties to Texas Tech. Davis was a wide receiver with the Red Raiders from 2011 to 2013, and got his first job as a graduate assistant, coaching there in 2016 and 2017.

What's Next for the Horned Frogs?

Dykes and the Frogs will continue their preparations for their Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 16 USC. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT on December 30.

Recommended Articles: