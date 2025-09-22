Jalen Hurts Barely Even Reacted to Eagles' Miraculous Game-Winning FG Block
The Eagles pulled off one of the most miraculous victories of the first few weeks of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday afternoon. But if you were watching Jalen Hurts on the sideline as all the mayhem went down, you'd barely know anything of note had happened.
Philadelphia stunned the Rams with a game-sealing blocked field goal, capping off a sensational second-half comeback. Jordan Davis blocked Joshua Karty's game-winning field goal attempt and managed to get his hands on the loose ball and run it back to the house. The Eagles won 33–26.
As Davis ran (shockingly fast) to the end zone, the sideline erupted with excitement as the realization that they'd won the game set in. Hurts, however, was completely unfazed; his expression—and likely his heart rate—barely changed throughout the entire play.
Hurts uncrossed his arms as the play unfolded, but other than that, he barely moved. Even members of the Eagles' coaching staff were celebrating much harder than the franchise quarterback, who was bumped into by some staffers who were running after Davis from the sideline.
While Hurts was undoubtedly thrilled about the win, you certainly wouldn't know it from his lack of emotions from the sideline.