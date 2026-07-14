TCU DB Room Too-Early Summer Preview

The TCU Horned Frogs have their sights set on the 2026 season, a critical year with roster turnover and developmental projects poised to pay off.

For head coach Sonny Dykes and Frog fans everywhere, a strong defensive back room has been a key part of the program for as far back as the Gary Patterson Mountain West days.

With new names slotted for the secondary, and perhaps even the two best players on the team in that grouping, there are sky-high expectations for the unit, but the burning question of "will they live up to it?" lingers in the back of fans' minds.

Why TCU's Defensive Back Room Stood Out During Spring Camp

TCU Horned Frogs safety Kylin Jackson (19) drops into position during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU brought in a new cornerbacks coach for the upcoming season after Julius Brown moved to an assistant role within the program. Coming from the University of Wyoming, Benny Boyd made a solid impression in the spring and has worked closely with the position group, all of whom have spoken highly of his teaching since stepping on campus.

The cornerback group may have been the most impressive position room during spring practice, including the hype surrounding the "unicorn" of Gil Jackson, who stands at 6-foot-3 and has blazing speed to back it up. Veteran corner Vernon Glover returns, as well as safety Jamel Johnson, who could be in for another breakout season.

Overall, this group impressed me, and Dykes mentioned at the end of camp that the cornerbacks' room was the most impressive during spring camp, and for good reason, too. Both the corners and safeties are a veteran group. The depth is younger than the starting unit, but the overall talent remains impressive.

Gil Jackson and Vernon Glover Give TCU One of the Big 12's Best Cornerback Duos

TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) celebrates during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two starting corners for the Frogs are a great combination for Andy Avalos' defense, and expectations are as high as any position group on the roster. Glover, the veteran, will be alongside Jackson, who enters with more hype surrounding him than any other defensive player.

Both will be great options for the cornerback roles, and both generated consistent buzz throughout spring practice and will be rightfully talked about more this fall. The depth options are also strong for the Frogs, with transfers Kalen Carroll and Teon Parks able to slot in and play the role as well. Both players are seniors with plenty of on-field experience, giving the Frogs a strong rotation as needed.

Jamel Johnson Leads an Experienced Safety Group

TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) celebrates after victory over the Southern California Trojans in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson returns to lead the group after earning all Big-12 honors last season, but replacing the leadership and play-making ability of Bud Clark will be a tough task for the unit. If anyone is up for the task, it is Johnson, who showed last year just how great he can be. His task this season will be to become the group's leader and be more vocal when needed, really taking over the role that Clark left behind.

Around him will be Jordan Lester and Julius Simms, two veterans with experience who had a solid spring showing. Another name to keep note of in the process is Jacob Fields, who had a really strong spring camp and looked to fit in really well in the secondary. He and Lester will continue to push each other through fall camp, sharpening each other as well.

Why TCU's Secondary Could Be the Defense's Biggest Strength

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) attempts to catch a pass as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jordan Lester (22) defends during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One reason for optimism is the experience returning throughout the secondary. Johnson, Glover, Lester, and Simms have all logged meaningful snaps, while Jackson has generated significant buzz since arriving in Fort Worth. Add transfers Kalen Carroll and Teon Parks to the mix, and TCU has multiple players capable of contributing immediately.

The veteran presence should also accelerate the transition into Andy Avalos' defensive system. Communication is often the biggest challenge for a secondary, particularly against the wide-open passing attacks throughout the Big 12. With experienced leaders already in place, TCU should be better equipped to limit communication breakdowns while allowing its athleticism to create more takeaways.

Jackson and Johnson are potential All-Americans with the talent to back it up, and with what should be an improved defensive front, there should be more hurried throws and more opportunities for takeaways. The depth may not be overwhelming, but the talent at the top of the roster gives TCU every reason to believe its secondary can be one of the Big 12's best in 2026.

Be sure to check back with KillerFrogs.com and TCU Horned Frogs On SI for the latest TCU football news, position previews, analysis, and fall camp coverage throughout the 2026 season.