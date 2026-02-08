TCU Pulls Off Late Game Heroics in Win Over Kansas State
In this story:
That Horned Frogs never led this basketball game until the final 6.7 seconds. However, that was all they needed to pull off an 84-82 comeback victory at home.
It was near disaster for TCU men's basketball's season for the majority of this game. The Frogs were going against a wounded Kansas State game that was a Big 12 worst 1-8 in conference play coming into this one.
Jamie Dixon's squad had to sit on their loss at Colorado for six days before this one, and that rust showed. The Wildcats took a lead almost instantly and felt like they were never going to look back.
Kansas State's biggest lead of the game came with 5:31 left in the first half when they were up 42-24. A 18-4 run helped the Frogs cut the lead down to just four at the end of 20 minutes, but there was still work to do.
Jerome Tang's team would lead by as many as 11 in the second half, led by former TCU guard PJ Haggerty who led all scorers with 30 points. The Frogs started to chip away, but it was still a five-point Wildcat lead with 1:29 to go.
That was when Xavier Edmonds showed just how clutch he could be. The TCU big man had six unanswered points on his own including clutch free throws to put TCU ahead with 6.7 seconds left, highlighting a career high 26-point performance.
A forced turnover by David Punch and additional Micah Robinson free throw made the final score final at 84-82. Just like that, TCU's NCAA Tournament hopes remained alive.
Edmonds keeps his hot streak rolling, racking up his fifth straight double-double over the Wildcats. That is the most consecutive triple-doubles by a TCU player since Kenrich Williams in 2017.
Postgame, the junior college product credited a lot of his success towards his improvements on the glass. Edmonds said that his 19 points and eight rebounds performance at No. 11 BYU was the game he realized he could be really good in the Big 12.
This game was also the 40th anniversary of the 1986 TCU men's basketball team that won the Southwest Conference led by Coach Dixon himself at point guard. The team was honored at halftime, and Dixon compared the state of college basketball from then to now in his postgame press conference.
The Frogs next host No. 7 Iowa State Tuesday night at 8 pm CT. With them being on the bubble right now, a signature win like this would go a long way.
Recommended Articles
Powered by KillerFrogs.com
Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.Follow girimontenicky