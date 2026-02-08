TCU Pulls Off Late Game Heroics in Win Over Kansas State

That Horned Frogs never led this basketball game until the final 6.7 seconds. However, that was all they needed to pull off an 84-82 comeback victory at home.

It was near disaster for TCU men's basketball's season for the majority of this game. The Frogs were going against a wounded Kansas State game that was a Big 12 worst 1-8 in conference play coming into this one.

Jamie Dixon's squad had to sit on their loss at Colorado for six days before this one, and that rust showed. The Wildcats took a lead almost instantly and felt like they were never going to look back.

Kansas State's biggest lead of the game came with 5:31 left in the first half when they were up 42-24. A 18-4 run helped the Frogs cut the lead down to just four at the end of 20 minutes, but there was still work to do.

Jerome Tang's team would lead by as many as 11 in the second half, led by former TCU guard PJ Haggerty who led all scorers with 30 points. The Frogs started to chip away, but it was still a five-point Wildcat lead with 1:29 to go.

That was when Xavier Edmonds showed just how clutch he could be. The TCU big man had six unanswered points on his own including clutch free throws to put TCU ahead with 6.7 seconds left, highlighting a career high 26-point performance.

Xavier Edmonds in TCU’s win over Kansas State:



26 PTS (career high)

10 REB

2 STL

9-10 FG



Fifth straight double-double pic.twitter.com/J3nZQRB2fa — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 7, 2026

A forced turnover by David Punch and additional Micah Robinson free throw made the final score final at 84-82. Just like that, TCU's NCAA Tournament hopes remained alive.

Edmonds keeps his hot streak rolling, racking up his fifth straight double-double over the Wildcats. That is the most consecutive triple-doubles by a TCU player since Kenrich Williams in 2017.

Postgame, the junior college product credited a lot of his success towards his improvements on the glass. Edmonds said that his 19 points and eight rebounds performance at No. 11 BYU was the game he realized he could be really good in the Big 12.

“The BYU game for sure let me know I could compete at a high level.”



Xavier Edmonds on the moment he realized he could be a great Big 12 player pic.twitter.com/HnHpMeZ4cI — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 7, 2026

This game was also the 40th anniversary of the 1986 TCU men's basketball team that won the Southwest Conference led by Coach Dixon himself at point guard. The team was honored at halftime, and Dixon compared the state of college basketball from then to now in his postgame press conference.

Jamie Dixon talks about how college basketball has changed from his 1986 team to now. pic.twitter.com/idKCOyvw0q — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) February 7, 2026

The Frogs next host No. 7 Iowa State Tuesday night at 8 pm CT. With them being on the bubble right now, a signature win like this would go a long way.

