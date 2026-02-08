No. 14 TCU women’s basketball will hit the road again for a Big 12 battle at Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 8.

A road win over a conference foe in the top half of the standings would help TCU (21-3 overall, 9-2 Big 12) build much-needed momentum heading into a three-week stretch that features three games against top-20 teams (No. 15 Baylor twice, No. 20 West Virginia) and a resurgent Iowa State. The Horned Frogs are currently tied with the Bears at 9-2 in the Big 12 standings and play at Baylor on Feb. 12.

While Colorado (15-8, 6-5) is slowly fading out of conference title contention, it has the talent to potentially play spoiler to TCU’s conference title dreams.

Last Time Out: TCU

TCU posted a record-setting 90-45 win over Houston on Wednesday. The 45-point margin of victory was the largest against a Big 12 opponent in program history. The Horned Frogs also extended their home winning streak to 39 games, tied for first in the nation with No. 4 Texas.

Forward Marta Suarez notched her second consecutive double-double and sixth of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Olvia Miles led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Donovyn Hunter went a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 15 points.

Houston shot 30.4% (17-of-56) from the field, including 16.7% (2-of-12) from 3-point range, while TCU nailed 57.6% (34-of-59) of its shots.

Last Time Out: Colorado

Colorado nearly pulled off a top-25 upset earlier this week, falling to No. 20 West Virginia 61-55.

The Buffaloes trailed by five points entering the fourth quarter and cut the lead down to two before the Mountaineers closed the game on a 9-5 scoring run.

Forward Jade Masogayo scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds while teammate Desiree Wooten added 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Colorado outdid the Mountaineers in several statistical categories, including rebounds (39-33), points off turnovers (17-13) and bench points (25-9).

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Jade Masogayo (14) shoots a free throw against the TCU Horned Frogs during the fourth quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Scouting Colorado

During Big 12 play, Colorado has proven it can compete with the top-tier teams. The Buffaloes recorded a top-25 win over Iowa State and nearly beat No. 15 Baylor on the road in early January, falling 56-52. Colorado has won four out of its last six games and relied on defense to stay in the top half of the conference standings.

The Buffaloes rank in the top six in points allowed per game (63.4), opponent field goal percentage (39), and turnovers forced (18.1) through 11 conference games. Guard Zyanna Walker and forward Anaëlle Dutat both average more than 1.5 steals per game. Last season, Dutat, a 6-0 transfer from Rhode Island, was a member of the Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team, while Walker made the All-Big 12 Defensive Team at Kansas State.

The offensive numbers hover near the bottom of the pack, with 65.5 points per game (11th, Big 12) on 40.3% shooting from the field (12th), including 26.1% from three (15th).

Wooten, a 5-8 transfer guard from North Texas, and 6-3 forward Masogayo put up over 13 points per game against Big 12 competition. Wooten has attempted a team-high 89 3-pointers this season, knocking down 33%. Masogayo shoots nearly 50% from the field and snags over five rebounds per contest. Dutat leads Colorado with 8.3 rebounds per game.

Up Next

TCU will visit Boulder to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast on the radio at KTCU 88.7 FM.

Recommend Links

Powered by KillerFrogs.com