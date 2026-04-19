Why College Football Doesn't Make Sense to the Rest of the World

What Makes College Football Unique Compared to English Sports

Americans love college football in a way that confuses people from other countries. To be honest, it can confuse many Americans who did not grow up in an environment where enjoying collegiate sports was a normal hobby. The loyalty runs deeper than professional sports. People who never attended a university will spend thousands of dollars on season tickets and plan their fall and winter seasons around game schedules. Try explaining this to someone from England, and they look at you with a bit of confusion (especially with the NFL being pushed in their market in recent years).

English football operates on a completely different model. The professional clubs are what matter. Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal. These are the institutions that command attention, money, and passionate support that gets passed down through families. University sports exist, but they function as minor development leagues at best. The gap between college football in America and university sports in England might be the widest cultural divide in athletics.

The Economics of College Football

The money tells most of the story. College football generates ridiculous revenue. The University of Texas athletic department reported over $352 million in revenue for the 2025 fiscal year, with football accounting for roughly 75% of that total.

Two of the richest programs in college football - Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, 2025 | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These programs operate with budgets that would make mid-level English Championship clubs jealous. The Southeastern Conference signed a media rights deal worth $3 billion over 10 years starting in 2024, which comes out to $300 million annually. Compare that to English university sports. Oxford and Cambridge have their annual boat race, which gets some television coverage and tourist attention. That's about it. The idea of Sky Sports paying billions to broadcast matches between Durham and Loughborough would get you laughed out of the room. University sport in England is recreational, maybe semi-competitive if you're generous. It's something students do for fitness and fun, not something that generates its own economy.

The stadiums make the difference visible. Michigan Stadium holds 107,601 people. It's the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world. On fall Saturdays, it fills up. Every seat. People pay $100 or more just to sit in the nosebleed sections. Ohio Stadium, Beaver Stadium, Kyle Field, Tiger Stadium. These venues are bigger than most professional stadiums. Neyland Stadium in Tennessee seats 101,915, and the city of Knoxville has a population of around 200,000. On game day, the stadium becomes the fifth-largest city in the state.

The attendance of 111,373 is announced during the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

English university sports play in facilities that might hold a few hundred spectators, maybe a couple thousand if there's been recent investment. The typical Oxford-Cambridge rugby match draws maybe a tenth of the number of people in a good year.

Location, Location, Location

The geographic distribution matters too. College football spreads across the entire country, giving communities without professional teams something to rally around. In states like Alabama, Mississippi, Nebraska, and Iowa, the biggest sports entity is the state university football program. Alabama has no NFL team, no NBA franchise, and no MLB club. What they have is the Crimson Tide. The state splits pretty evenly between Alabama and Auburn fans, and people take that division seriously enough that it affects business relationships and family dynamics.

England has professional clubs everywhere. Even smaller cities have Football League teams with long histories and dedicated followings. There's no void for universities to fill. If you live in Nottingham, you support Forest or County, not Nottingham Trent's rugby side.

Recruitment and the NIL Revolution

The recruitment system creates another fundamental difference. American college football runs on scholarships. Universities offer full rides, including tuition, room, board, books, the works.

This turns recruiting into a multimillion-dollar operation. Programs employ entire staffs just to identify high school talent, build relationships with coaches, evaluate film, and convince seventeen-year-olds to commit. The transfer portal, which opened up significantly after 2021, added another layer. Players can now move between schools more freely, and programs with bigger budgets can essentially buy talent through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

NIL changed everything. Top college quarterbacks are signing endorsement deals worth seven figures. Arch Manning has an NIL portfolio valued at over $5 million. The distinction between amateur and professional has become semantic. These players are getting paid, just not directly by the universities (officially).

English universities don't recruit athletes. They admit students. If some of those students happen to be good at rugby or rowing, great. But nobody's offering free education based on athletic ability. The NCAA would lose its collective mind if English universities tried to implement an American-style athletic scholarship system, but English universities would lose their academic reputations if they tried it.

Player Development Models

The relationship with professional leagues is inverted. The NFL relies on college football as its development system. Players must be three years removed from high school to enter the NFL draft, which means they spend those years playing college ball. This creates a symbiotic relationship in which colleges get labor from athletes headed to the pros, and the NFL gets free player development. It's a system that faces regular legal challenges (and probably should), but it works for the parties involved.

English football clubs run their own academies. They identify talent at age six or seven and bring kids through their youth systems. Manchester City has a youth academy that costs over £200 million to build. They're not waiting for universities to develop players. They're doing it themselves, keeping control of the process and the prospects.

The traditions matter, maybe more than they should. College football is drowning in ritual. The running of the ball at Clemson, the dotting of the 'i ' at Ohio State, the playing of "Jump Around" at Wisconsin, the flying of the eagle at Auburn, the touching of Howard's Rock. These moments are scripted and commodified and replayed endlessly on social media, but people still care about them. Students who graduate and move away will come back decades later just to relive them.

English sports have traditions too, but they mostly live at the professional level. The Kop singing at Liverpool, the pre-match ritual at Celtic Park. University sports don't have time to build that kind of mythology because the participants graduate and leave every few years.

Academic Standards and Conference Chaos

The academic standards (or lack thereof) create ongoing arguments. College football players are supposed to be students first. That's the official line. In practice, many programs have gotten very creative with academic support, clustering athletes in specific majors, and managing eligibility. The NCAA implemented minimum GPA requirements and academic progress standards, but schools that are serious about winning football games find ways to keep their players eligible. It's an open secret that the academic experience of a five-star recruit at a major program looks nothing like that of a regular student.

English universities don't have this problem because they don't have athletic programs operating at this scale. The conflicts of interest never develop.

The conference realignment of the past few years exposed how much money drives decisions. UCLA and USC left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, forcing teams on the West Coast to travel to places like New Jersey for conference games. The Pac-12 collapsed entirely.

Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, and others scattered across different conferences. Geography stopped mattering. Television markets and media payouts became the only relevant factors. The Big Ten now stretches from Los Angeles to New York, which makes the "Big Ten" name historically inaccurate and geographically meaningless.

English football has its own financial problems, but at least the structure makes some logical sense. Promotion and relegation give lower-division teams a path upward and create actual stakes for bad teams. College football has no mechanism like that. Vanderbilt and Northwestern will never get relegated, no matter how many games they lose, because they're members of power conferences and bring research prestige and large media markets.

The Game Day Experience and Cultural Impact

The player experience is different, too. College football players get education, training, facilities, and (now) endorsement money. What they don't get is long-term security. An injury can end a scholarship. A coaching change can push a player out. The transfer portal helps, but it also means rosters turn over constantly. There's no pension, no union, no guaranteed contract.

Players have some power through NIL and transfer rules, but the universities and coaches still hold most of the cards.

The pageantry around game day has become an industry in its own right. Tailgating starts at dawn. RVs arrive days in advance. People set up elaborate spreads with catered food, big-screen televisions, and full bars. The parking lots at major stadiums look like temporary cities. LSU fans will deep-fry a turkey in a parking lot at 7 AM for a 6 PM kickoff.

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; A general view of tailgaters before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Nothing comparable exists around English university sports. Students might go to the pub before a football match, but they're not setting up grills and canopies and spending hundreds of pounds on a pre-game party.

The whole system is weird when you step back and look at it. Americans have built a multibillion-dollar entertainment industry around unpaid (officially) college students playing a sport that causes brain damage, using universities as the brand vehicle, with no promotion, relegation, or meaningful connection to academic mission. And it works, at least financially, because enough people care deeply enough to keep funding it.

English sports make more structural sense. Professional clubs develop professional players and compete in professional leagues. Universities educate students. Sometimes those students play sports. The lines are clear.

But that clarity doesn't create the same emotional intensity. Nobody in England is planning their wedding around the Oxford-Cambridge rugby match schedule. Nobody's getting a second mortgage to buy season tickets for Durham basketball. The thing that makes American college football strange is also what makes it powerful. People care about it in ways that logic can't explain, and that caring has built something that doesn't exist anywhere else.

Why TCU Fans Will Cross an Ocean for the Frogs

Talk of the town 🗣️



Who’s ready for the Clover Frog debut in Ireland this August 🙋‍♂️🍀 #MuchMoreThanAGame | #TouchdownDublin | #TouchdownIreland pic.twitter.com/gq2waou0au — Aer Lingus College Football Classic (@cfbireland) April 2, 2026

And that's exactly why this matters now. The Big 12 is taking college football global, sending teams to Dublin each year, and this season it's TCU vs. North Carolina. Think about that for a second. TCU fans will burn vacation days, drop thousands of dollars, and fly across the Atlantic just to watch the Frogs play another American college team on foreign soil. That doesn't make structural sense. It's not logical. But it's real. It's passion. Its identity. It's what college football, what TCU, means to people. And it's something the rest of the world still can't quite replicate.