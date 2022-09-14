Top Games On The College Football Week 3 Slate: Oklahoma-Nebraska Round 2

Clear your schedule and find your favorite spot on the couch this weekend because we've got another packed slate of college football in Week 3. Oklahoma-Nebraska Round 2, BYU at Oregon, and Michigan State at Washington headline. Find all the best games for Week 3 below along with TV schedules and kick times.

Check out where and when you can watch all of the action unfold this weekend.

All kickoff times listed below are in Central Time (CT)

Florida State at Louisville

Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Another week, another odd scheduling block for Louisville football. After playing last Friday night, the Cards play their first home game this Friday against Florida State. Louisville stifled the UCF passing attack with strong man coverage en route to an ugly 20-14 win.

Florida State's Jordan Travis averaged seven yards per attempt fewer in 2021 versus man than zone coverage. However, does Louisville's talented but struggling offense pose a threat to Florida State's defense? Oddsmakers don't think so as they favor the 'Noles by a field goal on the road.

#6 Oklahoma at Nebraska

Saturday, Sept. 17, 11:00 a.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

This game was wild a year ago in Norman. The second of a home-and-home revival of an old Big 12 rivalry promises to be the biggest game in this window. However, it's new faces all the way around, with both teams starting a different QB and headed by a different coach.

Mickey Joseph steps in as interim for a recently-fired Scott Frost. Brent Venables now heads Oklahoma. Regardless of who's in the uniforms or on the sidelines, this should be another entertaining game full of disdain.

Purdue at Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 17, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

If you like weird football, this is the game for you. Played in the VMA Wireless Dome, Purdue comes into one of the strangest venues in the country. No one knows what to make of this game between two teams that might be good, as betting lines flip-flopped all week long, eventually settling on a pick 'em (or a toss-up).

Syracuse plays a physical style of football that Purdue struggled with in their game against Penn State in Week 1. In fact, the Boilermakers may be well-prepared for this game given the offensive similarities between Syracuse and Penn State. Either way, expect this one to have all sorts of weird in it.

#22 Penn State at Auburn

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2:30 p.m., CBS [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Another follow up to a home-and-home series, this game was one of the best environments of the season in 2021. Penn State hits the road this time to play in daunting Jordan-Hare Stadium in front of what should be another passionate (albeit, less friendly to Penn State) crowd.

Auburn is dealing with an identity crisis at QB– they listed their top two options, TJ Finley and Robby Ashford, with an OR on the depth chart. Who gets the nod? Do both play? Will Finley emerge on the other side of this game still the starter?

#12 BYU at #25 Oregon

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2:30 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

BYU just secured a difficult and emotional win over top-10 Baylor in double OT last week. No time to rest, though, as they head to Autzen Stadium– one of college football's toughest places to play– to face Oregon.

Don't throw out the Ducks based on their Week 1 showing against Georgia, this is a good football team. BYU fields their best defense in years to try and slow the multi-pronged attack of Oregon's offense. The Cougars also take on an Oregon defense loaded with All American talent.

Texas Tech at #16 NC State

Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The uncommon out of conference matchups continue in Raleigh with Texas Tech at NC State. Coming into the season, the Wolfpack had sky high expectations and Week 1 helped douse those. On the flip side, Texas Tech had low expectations coming into this season and they've outplayed those.

Starting QB Tyler Shough is still out for Tech, but backup Donovan Smith played well against Houston, securing the Red Raiders a win in overtime. Smith, though, squares off against a top-20 defense in NC State.

#11 Michigan State at Washington

Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The marquee matchup of the weekend shakes out in Seattle between Michigan State and Washington. State could be down a few players, namely top receiver Jayden Reed, who is questionable for the contest.

Washington is headed by a familiar paring for Michigan State: QB Michael Penix Jr. and coach Kalen DeBoer, both of which played State in 2019 as members of the Indiana Hoosiers. Penix is 1-1 in his career against Michigan State with over 600 passing yards.

#13 Miami (FL) at #24 Texas A&M

Saturday, Sept. 17, 8:00 p.m., ESPN [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Somehow, Texas A&M is still clinging to a spot in the AP Top 25 poll. They follow up the biggest disappointment in program history with a massive showdown with a top-15 Miami team at Kyle Field.

You'll want to pop some popcorn for this massive game. Aside from the brand, you have two well-coached teams and Miami with a new regime facing their first test. Star QB Tyler Van Dyke also plays in likely his most daunting environment yet. With a later kick, there could be all kinds of late-night drama in this one.

Fresno State at #7 USC

Saturday, Sept. 17, 9:30 p.m., FOX [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Grab your coffee for this game in Los Angeles. USC cruised through their first two opponents and take on an upstart and very capable Fresno State team. Jake Haener is an All American candidate this season and has the offensive weapons necessary to keep up with this USC All Star roster.

Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Mario Williams all look the part so far, though defensively the team is a mess. This is expected to be a high-scoring affair in the Coliseum.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.