TCU Kickoff Time and TV Schedule Announced Against BYU
The Big 12 announced Monday that the TCU Horned Frogs (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) will face off against the No. 8 BYU Cougars (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) on Saturday, Nov. 15, from LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is slated for 9:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
It will provide another daunting road task for the Horned Frogs, who have struggled when it comes to road conference games, although TCU did change the narrative when they marched into Morgantown and snatched a win from West Virginia.
This will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs and the first since the 2023 season, when the Frogs dominated the Cougars to a 44-11 win in Fort Worth. Josh Hoover threw for 439 yards and four touchdown passes. TCU has a 7-5 record against BYU and has won each of the last five meetings dating back to 2008. The Frogs are 2-3 when playing in Provo and won their last road game against the Cougars in 2009.
BYU’s magical season continues, which includes one of the best matchups in all of college football this weekend when they take on No. 9 Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1 Big 12). A top 10 matchup between conference foes is sure to deliver.
TCU Football 2025 Schedule:
Sept. 1 at North Carolina (W, 48-14)
Sept. 13 v. Abilene Christian (W, 42-21)
Sept. 20 v. SMU (W, 35-24)
Sept. 27 at Arizona State* (L, 27-24)
Oct. 4 v. Colorado* | (W, 35-21)
Oct. 11 at Kansas State* | (L, 41-28)
Oct. 18 v. Baylor* | (W, 42-36)
Oct. 25 at West Virginia* | (W, 23-17)
Nov. 8 v. Iowa State* | 2:30 p.m. CT on FOX
Nov. 15 at BYU* | 9:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
Nov. 22 at Houston* | Time TBA
Nov. 29 v. Cincinnati* | Time TBA
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
Sonny Dykes and TCU will turn their focus toward Iowa State (5-4, 2-4 Big 12). After a much-needed bye week, the Frogs will host the Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Amon G. Carter Stadium for the penultimate home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on FOX.
The Frogs have now won three of their last four games. TCU will have a tough schedule ahead, but will look for the final push for these four final games of the regular season.