Trying to Make Sense of the Transfer Portal From Across the Pond

If you’ve ever tried to explain the transfer portal to someone outside the United States, you probably realized pretty quickly how weird it actually sounds.

Players are “students,” except they’re making money. They’re on teams, except they can leave almost whenever they want. And somehow, entire rosters are getting rebuilt overnight.

Honestly, even for those of us who follow it every day, it doesn’t always make sense. From across the pond—where transfers are structured, clean, and predictable—the NCAA version feels less like a system and more like organized chaos. So what exactly is the portal… and what are we really watching?

A System That Looks Familiar… Until It Doesn’t

My Twitter feed changes every few months, becoming something I barely recognize. Numbers, star ratings, NIL valuations, and commitment dates are accompanied by names I've never heard of.

American sports fans are experiencing a collective breakdown over what appears to be a complex game of musical chairs. This is the transfer portal. For an extended period, I was clueless about what I was seeing. As a child, I consumed both Indian cricket and English football, which made it easier for me to understand transfers.

Football involves the payment of a fee to a club, the signing of a contract by a player, and the conclusion of the deal. Despite its clean, transactional, and occasionally dramatic nature, it is always legible.

The world moves forward after the transfer window opens and closes. So, when I first encountered breathless American sports coverage about college athletes 'entering the portal,' I assumed I was missing something obvious. I looked up, read, and inquired. What I found was not obvious at all. It was a uniquely American invention, built on uniquely American contradictions.

This reveals a great deal about how the United States views sport, amateurism, and money. My intention is to explain it from the ground up, as I feel that an outside perspective is useful in this situation.

What the Transfer Portal Actually Is

The NCAA Transfer Portal is an online database. When a college athlete, such as a quarterback at a mid-level university in Ohio, decides to play elsewhere, they make a formal entry in this database. Once he completes it, other colleges can contact him and recruit him. At least in his mind, he is a free agent.

Before the portal was in its current form, transferring was a truly severe experience. After switching schools, players were often required to sit out the entire season. Coaches have a lot of power. If a program was opposed to your departure, they could, in many instances, prevent you from transferring to certain rival schools.

The rules were created with the intention of trapping players.

Oct 17, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), center, begins the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing \"Name, Image, and Likeness, and the Future of College Sports\" on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 along side Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), left, and a bouquet of flowers in memory of Senator Dianne Feinstein who passed away on September 29, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY | Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Around 2018, things started changing and accelerating with a series of legal challenges and rule reforms, and by 2021, the one-time transfer exception made it possible for most athletes to move once without penalty.

College sports' portal became a defining feature almost overnight. It attracts hundreds of players every cycle. Some programs are almost entirely built through portal recruitment. It causes others to lose their rosters. From England, where I have spent much of my life watching football, the immediate instinct is to compare.

This resembles free agency. This is comparable to the Bosman ruling. This is like January panic-buying. Understanding why comparisons don't work is crucial for understanding what's important.

The Amateur Label vs. Professional Reality

The professional status of English football players is evident. They have agents, contracts, wages, and release clauses. The transaction is surrounded and structured by the entire architecture of professional sports when clubs are moved. American college athletes are officially students on scholarships.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCUís Olivia Miles speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Their salaries weren't paid until 2021, when the Name, Image, and Likeness rules changed everything, according to ESPN. NIL enables athletes to earn money through endorsements, appearances, and social media. Collectives, which are organizations that receive booster funding and operate outside the official university structure, are now funneling a significant amount of money to both recruits and transfers. Seven figures can be earned by starting as a quarterback at a major program.

Before ever arriving on campus, a top basketball recruit may negotiate a non-injury deal. The portal now operates in a world where players are still considered amateurs but receive financial compensation that rivals and even exceeds that of lower-division professional sports in Europe.

The rules state a single thing.

The money says another thing. Players are moved between programs at a pace that was unthinkable fifteen years ago by the portal, which sits at the intersection of that contradiction. From a distance, this appears to be truly odd. When a sixteen-year-old joins a Premier League academy in England, they are subject to a homegrown player rule, a compensation system for developing clubs, and a pyramid of professional leagues below if things don't work out, according to Rilwan Balogun.

The system, despite its imperfection, acknowledges that football is a profession and treats player movement accordingly. For more than a century, American college sports have been attempting to assert that this is not a professional sport. When that insistence clashes with the reality of billion-dollar television contracts and coaching salaries in the millions, the portal appears.

Why Coaches Are Split on the Portal Era

Athletes are creating significant economic value for institutions that have been reluctant to share it fairly for decades.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After reading enough American sports coverage, I am aware that coaches have complex emotions about this. Some have successfully adapted. Colorado's Deion Sanders was a symbol of portal-era recruiting, remaking rosters almost from the beginning.

"If you take FB seriously, this is the place to be. We are a tremendous navigational system. We know how to get there because we've been there, said Sanders to Transfer Portal Players.

There have been loud complaints of instability, inability to build programs the traditional way, and players treating college as a stepping stone instead of a destination by others.

TCU Football announces its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. | TCU Football on X

That last complaint is interesting because it reveals that, during mid-recruitment, players owed programs loyalty that programs did not necessarily owe players in return. Coaches are constantly leaving for better jobs. Assistants flipped. The coordinators left in the middle of the recruitment process.

Although it was chaotic, the portal brought about a sort of symmetry. If a coach can leave, a player can leave. The outcry against player movement, but not coach movement, did not hold up under close inspection.

In England, where managers are sacked with brutal regularity and clubs regularly steal coaches from rivals, it seems almost quaint to suggest that player movement alone is destabilizing. The operating condition of football is instability. Clubs adapt, or they don't, according to the New York Times.

The Portal as America’s Version of Deadline Day

Portal coverage is truly entertaining, even if you're unfamiliar with most of the players involved. Sports media in America becomes extremely excited during the December and January windows. At midnight, reporters tweet updates. Three hours are allotted for podcast episodes. Recruiting analysts explain players' options considering the importance of a transfer deadline in the Premier League.

Jan 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A young Texas Tech Red Raiders fan shows his support for quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the second half of the basketball game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at United Supermarkets Arena. Sorsby is currently in the NCAA football transfer portal. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

For a sports fan who grew up watching Sky Sports count down to 11 PM on deadline day, there is something familiar in the energy, if not in the specifics. The drama of movement, the opening and closing of possibilities, and the rise or fall of programs based on a single decision is something people love. The portal has provided American college sports with a version of that drama, in the form of frantic seasonal bursts.

It's hard for me to follow geography from a distance. The transfer market for English football is both European and global, with players moving from Marseille to Manchester, Porto to Newcastle.

The portal operates within a single country, but that country is vast, and the allegiances are intensely local. The departure of a player from Alabama to Georgia has a very specific meaning for fans of both programs, something that I can comprehend intellectually but not fully emotionally. To fully comprehend the deep rivalries, it takes years of context.

You build that context slowly through attention and curiosity. I am still working on it.

So… What Are We Actually Watching Here?

The transfer portal isn’t just another rule change. It’s a window into what college sports have become. Or maybe what they’ve always been, just without the curtain.

Because when you step back, the question isn’t really about whether the portal is “good” or “bad.” It’s whether this version of college athletics—players moving freely, money flowing through the system, rosters turning over overnight—is actually more honest than what came before.

From the outside, it looks chaotic. From the inside, it might just be reality finally catching up.

So here’s the real question for TCU fans watching it unfold in real time: Is this breaking the sport… or just changing what we thought it was?

And more importantly—do you like what it’s becoming?