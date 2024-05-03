TCU Football: Transfer Portal Update
A week after the news broke that two-year starting defensive tackle Damonic Williams was departing the TCU football program and entering the transfer portal, head coach Sonny Dykes was able to quiet fans who were concerned after landing a previous four-star prospect and Fort Worth local in James Brockermyer.
Brockermyer, who is a redshirt sophomore and will have two years of eligibility remaining, grew up in Fort Worth and played down the road from TCU at All Saints Episcopal private school. James had been shining in spring practices for Alabama. He was taking reps with the first team before deciding to enter the portal and join his brother Tommy Brockermeyer, who has medically retired from football despite being a former five-star recruit.
Brockermeyer will make an immediate impact on an offensive line that is rebuilding after the departure of key players from last season, such as Willis Patrick, Brandon Coleman, and Andrew Coker.
Other departures from the Horned Frog football program include Champ Lewis, Rohan Fluellen, Brione Ramsey-Brooks, and Ezra Dotson-Oyetade.
