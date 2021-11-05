TCU Football vs Baylor: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

The Frogs are back home this week to play everyone's favorite rival Baylor. The team will be wearing their Spit Blood uniforms which consist of the purple, black, and red uniform combo. The uniforms include the the black Nike Vapor cleats with the purple swoosh along with the Nike black jersey with red numbers and the the phrase FEAR THE FROGS in red embroidered on the inside. Kickoff time is at 2:30 pm at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Go Frogs!!

TCU Football