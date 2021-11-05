Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    TCU Football vs Baylor: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time
    The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Baylor Bears Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
    TCU Football

    The Frogs are back home this week to play everyone's favorite rival Baylor. The team will be wearing their Spit Blood uniforms which consist of the purple, black, and red uniform combo. The uniforms include the the black Nike Vapor cleats with the purple swoosh along with the Nike black jersey with red numbers and the the phrase FEAR THE FROGS in red embroidered on the inside. Kickoff time is at 2:30 pm at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Go Frogs!! 

