WATCH! KillerFrogs Postgame Show: TCU vs Arizona Recap

TCU on Sports Illustrated writers Carson Wersal and Zion Trammell discussed TCU's win last night as the Frogs beat the Arizona Wildcats 49-28. A late scoop and score by the Wildcats in the final moments of the game pushed Arizona to make it a 3-score game. Otherwise, the TCU defense held strong for the majority of the game.
Zion began by giving high praise for the TCU run game as the Horned Frogs racked up over 180 yards on the ground; something they've struggled with throughout the season. Savion Williams led the rushing attack with 80 yards on the ground. He also mentioned that the drives TCU had going into halftime was a huge momentum shift that eventually led to the Frogs pulling away in the 3rd and 4th quarter.
Carson discussed TCU's past struggles against football teams that have stormed back during the game before. While TCU started out fast against UCF dominating in every aspect of the game, some late scoring allowed the Knights back into the game in Week 3. TCU thwarted the fans worries by scoring on their last drive going into halftime, and their first drive coming out of the break as well. Carson also gave high praise to J.P. Richardson who did it all for TCU as he caught 6 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Richardson had a reception towards the end of the half and a punt return that both led to Horned Frog touchdowns.
Zion closed the postgame show by mentioning how happy the three starting TCU receivers were after their win in the postgame press conference.
