Killer Frogs

WATCH! Oyewale, Bruno Meet with Media after Day Two of Fall Camp

Fall Camp is underway in the shadows of Amon G. Carter Stadium. After Saturday's practice, the edge rusher and offensive lineman both met with the media to discuss the upcoming season.

Barry Lewis

The TCU Horned Frogs take to the practice field for the second day of Fall Camp.
The TCU Horned Frogs take to the practice field for the second day of Fall Camp. / Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs
Day Two of TCU's fall camp is in the books. The Horned Frogs opened up camp on Friday as they prepare for 2025 season.

After Saturday's second practice, two members of the team - Edge Rusher Paul Oyewale and Offensive Lineman Carson Bruno - met with members of the media to discuss practice and what to expect as the first game over North Carolina is now less than a month away.

Here are those two conversations:

TCU Football Press Conference Videos - Fall Camp Day Two

TCU Edge Rusher Paul Oyewale

TCU Offensive Lineman Carson Bruno

Fall camp continues for the next month. TCU travels to Chapel Hill to take on the University of North Carolina on Monday, September 1, at 7 p.m. CT.

Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

