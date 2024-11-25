WATCH! Postgame Press Conferences: TCU vs Arizona
To begin Saturday's postgame show, TCU wide receiver Jack Bech decided that the media in attendance should sing happy birthday to Savion Williams before questions. The song was one of the many examples of how close the TCU wide receiver room has been this season.
Jack Bech started the press conference off by giving high praise to the receiver room. Bech said that "iron sharpens iron" when it comes to their relationship with each other. The receivers gave high praise to Josh Hoover who took multiple tough shots in the backfield during the win. On J.P. Richardson's touchdown, Hoover took a particularly hard shot while making an off-balance throw to Richardson. Bech also credited the team's recent success to Coach Dykes talking to the team about ball security.
After the questions about the game itself, the 3 receivers reminisced about their past years in college football. J.P. Richardson mentioned that "College football is special. Years from now we'll look back on this time and think about each other". Jack Bech closed the interview by saying that the TCU program is special because of the people you meet. He added that many of his teammates will be at his wedding one day.
Next on the podium was none other than Coach Dykes. The head coach talked about TCU's recent success, as well as what it means for TCU to send their seniors out with a win in their final home game. When asked about Nick Saban's comments about the 2022 TCU team, Coach Dykes fired back with a comment about them not being in the playoff.
"I don't pay attention to that stuff. We played well for 14 games, and I wish we would have played well for 15 games. We were there, and he wasn't."
Bud Clark was the last person to take the podium for the night. Clark has been one of the most consistent TCU defenders during his time in Fort Worth. In his last home game, he made a play that immediately set the tone for the game with an interception on the very first play. Clark spoke highly of his relationship with TCU mentioning how they've taken care of him over the years. He had high praise for the school since TCU was the only school that wanted him coming out of high school.
