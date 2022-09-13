Skip to main content
WATCH! TCU Fans During The Tarleton State Game

Twitter: @Clint_Foster55

WATCH! TCU Fans During The Tarleton State Game

It was a great day of football with upsets and a big win by the Horned Frogs
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clint Foster is back with another installment of his hilarious videos of fan reactions during the TCU Horned Frogs games. In this episode, Clint celebrates the day that started with Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Texas losing. 

As he settles onto his couch for the TCU game against Tarleton State, he is joined by a Tarleton State fan from Stephenville.

"The Queen just died, and I'm way too fragile for an upset right now," Clint tells his guest as the game begins. 

As TCU continues to add to their lead, the Tarleton State fan puts on a TCU cap, just so he can partake of the snacks.

It's another great video. Sit back, relax, and laugh. 

WATCH the full video here

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2:53

For a complete recap of the TCU vs. Tarleton Game, here are a few recaps:

Like, subscribe, and share Clint's videos! You can follow him at:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

In This Article (1)

TCU Horned Frogs
TCU Horned Frogs

IMG_0403
Football

Road to CFB: Visiting Every Division-I College Football Stadium

By Brett Gibbons
IMG_4019
Football

Road To CFB: Wisconsin Football Game Day

By Brett Gibbons
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) is tackled by Texas defensive specialist Zach edwards (29) and edge Ovie Oghoufo (18) during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 40
Podcast

LISTEN! KillerFrogs Podcast Episode 174: A Perfect Day Of Football

By Tyler Brown
Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA in his house during the game against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
Football

Football Poll Watching: Week 3 - Georgia Flips With Bama In AP

By Barry Lewis
TCU Cross Country Gracie Morris
More Sports

TCU Cross Country Men's and Women's Finish Second At UTA Meet

By Nicholas Howard
Payton Crews (13)
More Sports

TCU Women’s Soccer: Isgrig, Bright lead the Frogs to 3-0 victory

By Ian Napetian
TCU vs Tarleton State on September 10, 2022
Mem'ries Sweet

TCU Football: Twitterette Syndrome

By Tyler Brown
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Casey Cain (88) is tackled during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.
Football

Big 12 Football Week 2: Texas Takes Bama To The Wire

By Barry Lewis