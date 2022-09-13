WATCH! TCU Fans During The Tarleton State Game

Clint Foster is back with another installment of his hilarious videos of fan reactions during the TCU Horned Frogs games. In this episode, Clint celebrates the day that started with Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Texas losing.

As he settles onto his couch for the TCU game against Tarleton State, he is joined by a Tarleton State fan from Stephenville.

"The Queen just died, and I'm way too fragile for an upset right now," Clint tells his guest as the game begins.

As TCU continues to add to their lead, the Tarleton State fan puts on a TCU cap, just so he can partake of the snacks.

It's another great video. Sit back, relax, and laugh.

